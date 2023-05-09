Through an official communication, Microids announced The Sisters 2: Road to Fame, sequel to The Sisters: Party of the Year. It is an open world Party Game for up to four players. It will propose an original story “inspired by the sparkling and colorful universe of the successful comic series ‘The Sisters’, where creative ideas alternate with crazier ones.” The Sisters 2: Road to Fame will be available infall of 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and digitally only on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC/MAC.

The Sisters 2: Road to Fame will allow us to explore a city full of places, with a new design, inhabitants to get to know and 24 types of minigames. You can play in multiplier mode, complete missions, collect items, unlock cosmetic items and customize your character. You can play as Marine or Wendy and there will also be a secret ending.

You can also see the below official gallery shared by Microids for The Sisters 2: Road to Fame. The images show the environments, the characters and some mini-games.

There official description reads: “Double the trouble, double the fun, our Sisters are back to cause double the havoc! The story begins when you and your favorite sister are given a tablet to reward your good grades. Your sister immediately creates an account at a trendy social network, not only to share her adventures with her best friends, but also for something else… your loving but mischievous sister wants to surpass the fame of your account to become the new popular influencer of the town! Our favorite sisters will have to compete in a frantic race for followers!”

Finally, we remind you that Microids also announced Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot The London Case and Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party.