Annie (72 years old), Joël Le Scouarnec’s sister (74 years old), the most perverse pedophile and rapist in the history of sexual crime, in France, accuses her sister-in-law, Marie-France (72 years), of Know, hide and cover, “with lies and cruelty” the incestviolence and rapes of her husband against 299 minor victims.

Tuesday and Wednesday, the children of the criminal pedophile launched serious suspicions about the behavior of their own mother, in the ability of Vannes (Morbian), in Brittany. On Wednesday, the mother and wife, denied knowing anything about her husband’s behavior, in an arrogant lathe, hiding her facewithout confessing anything, leaving many doubts without response about his intimacy with the husband rapist.

On Thursday, Annie Le Scouarnec accused his brother of the crime of incest,violating his daughterthe accused’s

The sister of the criminal pedophile confirmed that she and she had entrusted her two daughters to the husbands Le Scouarnectrusting being “family”. However, according to her brother He repeatedly abused his niece.









According to Annie Le Scouarnec, she asked “explanations” to her brother, “without having an answer about her incest and violations.” And he denounces his sister -in -law in these terms: «I told him it was urgent to do something. Take her husband to a specialist, even denounce him in a police station ». Faced with that complaint, the president of the Court asked him: «Didn’t you do anything? Didn’t you denounce the sexual violence that your own daughter had suffered? “I thought it was a family issue”Annie continued, adding: «I could not suspect the seriousness of the case, its ramifications. I did not establish a direct relationship between our family tragedy and the tragedies that I discovered later. I made mistakes, no doubt, but I never lied.

In tears, Anni Le Scuarnec went to his pedophile brother in these terms: «I need to know. I have suffered and suffer a lot. Did our father violated you …?

Faced with this direct and tragic question, the pedophile rapist accused of sexual violence against 299 children, he replied in this way: «I must say that I have never known how I became a pedophile, criminal pedophile. I still don’t know. I have argued with many psychologists and psychiatrists. I must confess that, personally, I never suffered violence sexual of our father or anyone else ».

The process will continue with the interrogation of the first victims. Several of them have made confessions of this type: «It is an atrocious story. The process is scary, it is horrible. But we must be present and confirm the most horrible accusations ».