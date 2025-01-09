The co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, has been denounced by his sister, Ann Altman, for sexual abuse for almost a decade, between 1997 and 2006, according to US media reports. The lawsuit, which was filed on January 6 in a Missouri Court (USA), alleges that The attacks began when she was three years old and her brother was 12, although he denies the accusations.

Ann Altman, who had already made similar accusations against her brother on social media as X for several years, claims in her complaint that the abuse occurred at her family home in the suburbs of St. Louis, Missouri. Among the attacks would be “numerous acts of rape, sexual assault, sexual abuse, harassment, sodomy and assault.”

Sam Altman is also accused of “manipulate the plaintiff”, making him believe that the sexual acts were his idea. All this, despite the fact that “she was less than five years old when the sexual abuse began and the accused was almost a teenager.”

The complaint indicates that the abusive activities took place “several times a week,” beginning with oral sex and leading to penetration, as well as that The last episode would have taken place when he was an adult and she was still a minor. Likewise, the sister of the creator of ChatGPT claims that he suffered “serious bodily injuries”, severe emotional distress and depression.

In this sense, he highlights that he has had to face numerous bills due to medical and mental health treatment for his injuries. Therefore, the lawsuit requests a jury trial and a compensation for damages of more than $75,000.

For his part, Sam Altman has denied the claims in a joint statement with his mother and two brothers. “All of these claims are absolutely false,” the document states. “This situation causes immense pain for our entire family. Caring for a family member who is facing mental health problems is incredibly difficult,” she highlights.

“Over the years, we have tried in many ways to support Annie and help her find stability,” says Altman, who adds that he has received “professional advice” on how to “be supportive” without “enabling harmful behavior.” “Our family loves Annie and is very concerned for her well-being.”says the statement.

He also explains that he helps his sister financially, pays her bills and rent, and even offered to buy her a house. “Annie receives monthly financial support, which we hope continues for the rest of your life. Despite this, Annie continues to demand more money,” he laments.