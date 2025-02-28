The Morbihan Criminal Court, in Vannes (France), hosted a new session of the trial against Thursday Jöel Le Scouarnecthe 74 -year -old ex -surgeon accused of sexually assaulting 300 minors, in which the Medium sister of the septuagenarian I did not hesitate to aim, again, to the complicity of the ex -wife. Through videoconferencing, the witness, mother of two victims of the pedophile confessed, something for which he already fulfills a sentence, has not been able to avoid Break to cry When he said that he did nothing when he met that his little ones had been raped by his uncle.

“I made mistakes. I think of all the victims on the other side … and I know they are here to rebuild, “he said in tears, according to Thursday France infoone of the more than 450 media present in the room. The woman has recognized that knew about his brother’s perversionsbut simply He recommended that he went to a professional To help him. He has also reported that in 2010, a decade before Le Scouarnec was arrested, he saw how his little daughter, who was then ten years old, whispered to the oldest who did not want to go to a family meal. Then he told his mother that he had been raped by his uncle. “I stayed in shock and said: ‘We will go to the restaurant anyway, but then I will do something,” he said.

The next day he decides to talk to his brother, who recognizes the facts without a clipper. “We were in the car and I told her that the girl had told me that something had happened, that if it was true. He responded immediately: ‘Yes, and Marie-France knows“He said.”I thought my daughter was her only victimI didn’t know that he had started years before, “he added. About five years ago he learned that his eldest daughter had also been raped by his brother, although he does not have many memories of the aggressions.” Only the sounds of the flashes and the photographs he took as he took as he took while the septuagenaria.

“I will not have enough life to repair what I did to my daughter,” he said, while he has influenced that he did not report. “If I had reported To my brother in 2000, Many victims would have saved. The only thing that worried me was my little girl, her suffering, “he insisted. In addition, the woman has also pointed out that she had never imagined what her brother did,” for me, it was not possible for it to be someone like that. “

“Cruel” statements

Showing his immense fault for not having known Marie-France’s statements From this Wednesday in which she denied being an accomplice and assured that her niece “manipulated” her husband and “was perverse.” “What my sister -in -law said was frightening”he pointed out, saying that his statements were “cruel.” The sister’s accusation of complicity adds to that of the other brother, which he testified on Wednesday. “There is a person who could have made my brother be arrested: his wife. He was aware of her husband’s activities and did nothing,” said the man, who also accused the ex -wife of having married the excircuano only for her money.

The facts that are judged occurred from 1989 to 2017 and took place in several private clinics and public hospitals of western France in which he exercised as a digestive surgeon. Le Scouarnec raped and sexually abused his patients, some while still under the effects of anesthesia after having been operated, the little ones (less than three years) in the revisions. All this was carefully scored in newspapers that have been key in the investigation against him. He even had Excel sheets where he invented his victims. The 300 aggressions for those who are judged now they are not the only ones, for another 60 there were not enough evidence or it was decreed that they had prescribed.





Besides, The Excircuano was already sentenced in 2020 to 15 years in jail For sexual abuse and violations against four other girls, two of them those of the aforementioned nieces. In 2005 he had also been sentenced for possession of child pornography images after an FBI investigation. In spite of everything, he continued to exercise as a doctor and treating daily with minors, of which he continued abusing unpunished. Everything was discovered on May 2, 2017, when the police arrested him.

The trial, which Started last Mondaywill host from March 5 to April the statements of some of the victims. As Faith reported this Thursday, one of those victims was highlighted at the gates of the court during the session to also condemn the statements of the exmujer. “Do not put in our place, we lack respect. He came to say that being raped as an adult is worse than as a child, “he said.