The year 2020 may not have been good for the countrymen, but former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has been happy on the go. The special thing is that Marandi got this good news from Rajasthan. In fact, after getting separated from his sister Mesuni from Bharatpur district of the state, he got him. According to the information received, in 2013, he was suddenly separated from his family, which the family tried to find, but could not find. Later, the family felt that Mesuni is no longer in this world. But now seven years later, Mesuni has got her family back.

According to the information, seven years ago, she was found walking in an abandoned condition in the road station area. Hence the name ‘Apna Ghar’ gave them shelter. After this he was brought to his home ashram. He also started his care and treatment here. After this, she recovered and told the address of her house and it was found that she is the sister of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi. The family was informed on this. Now four days ago Babulal Marandi’s family came to Bharatpur and took the sister.

Dr. BM Bhardwaj, Director of Apna Ghar Ashram said that after recovering from the treatment, the woman revealed her address, then it was learned that she is the sister of Babulal Marandi. He told that when the family came to pick up, Babulal Marandi spoke on the phone. Then Marandi has said that he will come to Bharatpur soon. Also, such ashram facilities will also be established in Jharkhand. Marandi also expressed great gratitude to the institution in the joy of meeting her sister.

