03/07/2025



Updated at 15: 15h.





He Seville Visit to the Real Sociedad To play this 27th day of LaLiga EA Sports. A duel between direct rivals by a European square, since both sets are just one point of difference in the qualifying table. Obtaining the three points for Sevilla is vital to stay in this struggle, especially after chaining two draws against Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano, other candidates for Europe.

Sevilla coach, Xavi García Pimientait is aware that the team could have more points at this point in the season, since there have been many duels that the whitish box has not been able to close with victory by little. Questioned about the matter, the Catalan coach admits to be aware of the sins that make the team not above in the classification: «We lack effectiveness. It is penalizing us. We generate enough to score some more goal. Then also be more solid defensively. The other day they make us a goal for the squad, but sucking only from the front. If you let a first player do that, you may put it where he wants. We make serious mistakes, such as the goal of Mallorca when we almost had victory. The goals that the rivals have scored have been often due to our mistakes. Everything happens to be much more solid and naturally being effective because we generate enough to mark more «.

This is why pepper admits that the Final classification The team is exclusively of them: «It depends on us. We have been very close but for now we have not been able. The other day we had a very demanding game in Vallecas and compete to get a point in a very difficult field. We have to think that the important thing is now the Royal Society. If we get the three points, then think about Athletic Club. We have the score we have in a deserved way, we are where we deserve and hope to win the right to compete and to fight for important things. Everything will depend on us. When four or five days are missing, we will see where we can go as a team ».

A difficult rival

Regarding this Sunday’s party, the coach of Sevilla considers that the Real has a costume at the height of the circumstances: «They have a more than broad template to face the three competitions, they are doing very well and it is true that, when you play Thursday, Sunday, Thursday, Thursday next week and Thursday, you have that wear. But Its template is very complete and has allowed them to remain alive in the Copa del Rey. Seeing yesterday’s game, very alive also in the Europa League. It is a more than demanding party. If a player rests with those who played yesterday others who will surely be prepared. Imanol is doing incredible job, but the important thing is that we make a good game, convinced of what we have to do, take advantage of our virtues and polish the defects to get the three points. “









Regarding the demand of the Donostiarras calendar, Pepper commented that «Imanol will have to make rotations. Surely they will make changes to discomfort and players who also deserve to play. If they played they would be more tired, but there will be new refreshment people. It depends on the fact that we are up to the game and the demand of the Real, regardless of whether they played yesterday. They have a template to compete in three competitions and that’s why they are doing things so well ».