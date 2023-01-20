Eva Kaili, the lawyers: she was subjected to a condition of torture

Eva Kailionce Vice President of the European Parliamentprotagonist of the so-called Qatargate will have to stay in prison in Haren for another month. Thus communicated the Federal Prosecutor of Belgium. The Greek woman has been detained since 9 December.

defense attorneys, Mihalis Dimitrakopoulos And Andre Risopoulos they wasted no time and denounced that policy “was subjected to a condition of torture during confinement last week” and they “asked again the releasewith alternative measures such as the electronic bracelet or other types of similar measures“.

The two lawyers report that the Kaili has been placed in solitary confinement, from Wednesday 11 January to Friday 13 January. The “torture” was 16 hours long and took place not in a penitentiary but in a police cell. One hears this news and is startled. Brussels is not Buenos Aires. We are in civilized Europe, the homeland of civil rights and political correctness. Could such a terrible thing have happened?

One immediately thinks of the Argentine dictatorship, of the Escuela de Mecánica de la Armada, to the film Garage Olimpo, to scenes with naked prisoners subjected to electric shocks on the genitals. Then the lawyers go on and explain what refined tools have been used to torture the poor politician. Meanwhile the duration. Sixteen hours of unspeakable suffering in which the poor thing was kept in (obvious) isolationi.e. from Wednesday 11 to Friday 13 January, because she would soon have flown off to Piraeus.

The torturer, the criminal mind of this heinous crime, is to be identified with the investigating judge Michel Claise who allegedly kept her in the “cold”. But as if that weren’t enough, the Holy Belgian Inquisition, through its secular arm, namely the police, has done worse. The lawyers continue in the description of the horrendous treatment inflicted on her: “She was denied a second blanket and had her coat removed, the light in the room was always on preventing her from sleeping, she was in her period with heavy bleeding and was not allowed to wash.”

This is what the phantom torture would have consisted of. Apart from the fact that the description of the two Greeks is yet to be verified, it does not appear that the smart young woman was particularly oppressed. These are quite common situations, especially when dealing with such dangerous subjects.

If we weren’t living in a mad and desperate era, we would actually have to ask ourselves why politics has been treated with kid gloves. If it had been an ordinary citizen it would certainly have been worse. And so the question is just the opposite: was Eve given preferential treatment for her obvious sins? It would seem so. Let’s not forget that the father of this subject was caught with a suitcase full of money while escaping from his house at night, like the thieves in a Totò film. That Kaili is guilty is quite clear, it’s just a matter of formalizing, and she incurred the right punishment that even came too late. Eve has simply begun to pay for her sins.

Then when you hear this nonsense and talk about “torture” inappropriately, you should remember who was really tortured. For example, Eva should be reminded of the story of an Italian boy, Giulio Regeni, who was really tortured in Egypt and died. Other than his cold monsignor rich and furred. On the contrary, given that Brussels is incapable of guaranteeing the energy well-being of its citizens, it is also a very slight and just punishment, still too small, but it is already a start.

Now we wait for Piero Sansonetti to chain himself in front of the Belgian embassy. But we think he won’t. In Rome he is too cold.

