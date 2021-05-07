The Lusitania She was barely eight years old and was one of the most modern, luxurious, fast and safe civil ships of the time. On May 7, 1915, it sank in the icy waters off Ireland, with nearly 2,000 passengers on board, twisting the course of history.

May 1, 1915. In the fields of Europe the powers of the old continent ordered to kill their children by the thousands. Every day. A month earlier, in April, the Germans launched the first attack with chemical weaponry of history. Europe was bleeding to death and the Franco-British allies faced the Germans and Austrians with great pain.

May 7, 1915. Americans discover to their horror on the covers of their newspapers that the Lusitania, a large vessel that had left New York bound for Liverpool on May 1, had sunk in just 15 minutes off the coast of Ireland after being torpedoed by a submarine German.

When the war broke out the British government requisitioned it to put it in reserve as an aid to the military effort. But it allowed, in the meantime, it to continue operating its transatlantic voyages, managed by its shipowner, the Cunard company.

The RMS Lusitania, the British ocean liner designed by Leonard Peskett. Photo: public domain

Submarines

Military submarines were by then a rare weapon. All the powers began to use them but in a limited way and not far from the coast. The German U-Boats changed the equation because they sailed further away and for a longer time and its objective was from the beginning to prevent the traffic of supplies between the United States and the United Kingdom, vital to the British economy and its Armed Forces.

There is no clear version that has prevailed, but there is a long series of theories about that sinking that caused almost 1,200 fatalities, including 128 Americans. In total they traveled on board 2,165 people.

Among the dead are well-known characters of the time such as the millionaire Alfred Vanderbilt, the theater director Charles Frohman or the art collector Hugh Lane. The New York Times reported then that the ship sank in just 15 minutes after being torpedoed twice. It was 18 minutes.

The United States was still a neutral country that he did not participate in the First World War and the attack against a civilian ship he experienced as an infamy. Walther Schwieger, commander of the German submarine, will go down in Anglo-Saxon history as the “baby killer” because many children were traveling on the ship.

The attack

On May 7, 1915 at 2:00 p.m. a German U20 submarine detected the Lusitania 12 nautical miles from Kinsale, at the southern tip of Ireland. British historians have recognized for years that the ship, seen from the periscope of a submarine, could give the image of a military cruiser auxiliary, those used to transport troops and goods.

Schwieger orders to shoot. The torpedo causes damage but would not have prevented the ship from continuing to sail to the Irish coast and probably to Liverpool.

15 seconds later, the witnesses counted, it was heard a second explosion. That explosion generated different interpretations for decades. Was it a second torpedo? Was it, as many observers claimed from the start, an explosion from the ship’s boilers upon contact with cold Atlantic water?

Was it an explosion of ammunition that it was illegally loading the civilian vessel in its holds, which the British denied until they admitted in the 1970s?

The RMS Lusitania was identified and torpedoed by the German U-Boat SM U-20. / Photo: public domain

London recognized 55 years after the sinking that the Lusitania carried 4,200 boxes of ammunition for individual weapons, 3,250 howitzers and 1,248 boxes of howitzers.

Some historians think that the explosion was actually due to the 46 tons of aluminum powder that the ship was also carrying, which when in contact with the water could cause the explosion. Some theories went so far as to accuse three Germans who were traveling like stowaways on the ship and that they had been discovered before the explosions.

A British lie?

Germany rejects the accusations. His government, in the middle of the war against England and France, alleges that the English – without the knowledge of the United States – had allowed the Lusitania to sink and that the ship, as well as civilians, was carrying an illegal cargo, which was true. It is understood that arms and it is understood that London, according to German theory, I wanted to involve Washington in the war by his side.

RMS Lusitania launched. Photo: public domain

In an interview with French television ‘France24’ in 2015, the historian Gérard Piouffre, a specialist who wrote a book on the Lusitania, claimed not to give credibility to that theory.

“The English had no interest in causing the Lusitania to sink. In the spring of 1915 they had no interest in causing the United States to enter the war. Military and political leaders believed that they could win the war alone. They had just won the battles of the Marne and Flanders, “he said.

This historian also recalled that at that time “the United States Armed Forces they were not well trained and that the ammunition they manufactured would go to their soldiers and not to the English, who needed it for their men ”.

The luxurious interiors of the Lusitania. Photo: public domain

The Lusitania did not provoke, as is a common idea, the entry of the United States into the first war, which did not occur until the US Congress so decided April 6, 1917, almost two years after the sinking of the ship and just after Washington intercepted a telegram from the German Chancellor to his ambassador in Mexico asking him to negotiate with Mexico a military alliance against the United States.

Piouffre believes in his book that the blame is shared. Remember that the German Kaiser “had declared that the waters surrounding the United Kingdom were war zone and that therefore the U20 was within its right to torpedo any vessel that it believed was carrying weapons ”.

He also recalls that the English transported weapons in a civilian vessel illegally, although in practice it was done: “They did not believe that this way they endangered the lives of the passengers.” Days later, the European newspapers of the countries at war with Germany used the expression “A monstrous crime.”

The Lusitania

The Lusitania was 239 meters long and 26.8 meters wide. Photo: public domain

The Lusitania was 239 meters long and 26.8 meters wide. It displaced 38,000 tons.

Its engines had a power of 70,000 horsepower and made the ship sail at a maximum speed of 25 knots, very high for the time.

It was designed to carry 550 first-class, 500 second-class and 1,300 third-class passengers. It was operated by 26 officers and another 874 people.

To travel in five days from New York to Liverpool he needed to burn 1,250 tons of coal a day. Its construction cost 30 million pounds, about 3.1 billion pounds to the current change.

