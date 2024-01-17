Subsequently, Nacon released a new version of The Sinking City in February 2021, but the label was sued by development team Frogwares for breach of commercial agreements.

In a somewhat Lovecraftian manner, The Sinking City suddenly disappeared from all digital stores regarding the PC version in August 2020, when relations between Frogwares and Nacon were interrupted due to the conclusion of the publishing contract.

The Sinking City the horror adventure inspired by the works of HP Lovecraft, is finally here back available for sale on Steam and GOG, after the forced removal which occurred several months ago due to a legal dispute regarding the game's publishing rights.

An intense dispute over publishing

The Sinking City has a lot of atmosphere

The issue was debated at length, with Nacon claiming to be part of the initial agreements on the management of the game, while Frogwares accused the publisher of having effectively “pirated” the game in order to be able to place it on the market.

Frogwares therefore requested and obtained the removal of the new version of The Sinking City from the stores in March 2021, effectively eliminating the game from the market, at least in the PC version.

The situation seems to have now been resolved: three years after this legal skirmish, Frogwares announced that it had regained complete control of the rights linked to the game and has therefore put The Sinking City back on sale on Steam and GOG, with other digital stores for PC probably to follow, considering that a page has also appeared on the Epic Games Store with an expected release “soon”.

The game represents an interesting interpretation of some narrative elements and atmospheres of Lovecraft's works, especially those linked to the myth of Cthulhualthough it also has several problems, but is still appreciable for fans of reference works.