Frogwares has regained all rights to The Sinking City and it's time the sole publisher of the game on all platforms, after the controversies that have accompanied the project over the last few years.

As you may remember, some time ago Frogwares accused Nacon of having pirated The Sinking City and putting it on Steam, but now the matter is finally resolved and the team has announced the arrival soon of a new revised and corrected version of Lovecraftian style adventure.

However, there are some important clarifications for owners of the game: the new version of The Sinking City it will not be compatible with old savesbut you will also be given the opportunity to run the original version until February 28th, the deadline for completing the campaign.