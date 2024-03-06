The Sinking City 2 is set in the 1920s, in the city of Arkham , plagued by a supernatural flood and monsters from the depths. We will have to clash with aberrations, explore a rotten city and discover the secrets of this place. The game is completely separate from the first chapter in terms of narrative.

The announcement trailer which you can find below, shows a cinematic sequence introducing us to the protagonist and the setting of the game, which will once again take us into the midst of the darkest Lovecraftian nightmares.

During the' Xbox Partner Showcase Frogwares announced its new game: The Sinking City 2 . However, it is not a purely investigative game as per the team's translation, but an adventure with a greater focus on the survival side. It will be published in 2025 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series .

The Sinking City 2, changes genre and game engine

Nightmares and madness will be the norm in The Sinking City 2

The Sinking City 2 uses Unreal Engine 5 for development. In addition to the engine, it also changes genre as there will be a greater focus around combat and exploration, while the first was more focused on investigation mechanics. The map will be “semi-open world” with decaying villas, flooded markets and abandoned hospitals. As the story progresses, the water level will increase and the settings will change. We will have to find resources and decide what to take with us, as our inventory is limited. The story will revolve around Lovecraftian cults, mutant creatures and deities that the human mind cannot understand.

However, it doesn't mean that there won't be the possibility to “play detective”, but it will be one optional component. Whoever wants can”to investigate” completing puzzles to discover secrets, lore details and thus also obtain bonuses. If you prefer to give priority to the more action components, then you can ignore the investigations. It is a way to meet the historical fans of Frogwares, but at the same time Don't force new players to submit to mechanics they don't appreciate.

Furthermore, Frogwares would like to remind you that the war in Ukraine continues and it is always difficult for the team to work safely. For this reason, it asks interested players to invest in the game via the Kickstarter campaign, which will be available at this address.

