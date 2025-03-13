The sinister medieval mummy remedy used for everything

There are medications or remedies to which we normally attend when we have usual pains in search of us to calm us down. Today they are usually based on drugs or substances product of scientific research, but some centuries ago, the same knowledge was not had and the most curious products were used, and without evidence of having effect. One of them was a most macabre process and could have origin in an error.

What do the mummies of Ancient Egypt smear?

Mumia: the remedy used by mummy resin and corpses

The Arab world was in the medieval era the most advanced territory at a scientific and mathematical level, and that is why it was taken as a reference by Christian societies, at the time in which the crusades took place between them and in which the struggles and conflicts were common between the two sides.

Thus, as imitation of a Persian remedy, what was called as ‘Mumia’ was devised, a mummy extract cure that used the resin with which the bodies were embalmed in ancient Egypt to cure all kinds of pains and evils that afflicted in the Middle Ages, including the bubonic plague or as wound healing.

This remedy was sold in Botics from Europe, which were precursors of the current pharmacies, promoted the import and trade of Egyptian mummies, which ended up being prohibited and was replaced by the use of recently embalmed corpses resin that came largely from prisoners.

A translation error

This remedy also known as mummy extract was taken as a reference of a Persian antidote called ‘Mumiya’, which was a kind of bitumen that was used above all as a scar. This, however, was badly understood and ended up understanding that the corpses resin should be used.

This could be due to a Translation error of Arabic texts, Mumiya to Mummia In Latin, which resulted in a multi -purpose remedy that had no effect as a painkiller or to treat different evils, and which was understood could even be harmful to health.

Thus, with the advance of science from the Renaissance, its use was gradually reduced until The nineteenth century the recipe was abandoned of the mummy extract, which was not only with the corpse resin, but also mixing spices in many cases, in an antidote that was generated in the apothecies themselves, which had bodies in storage.