Ray Kurzweil (NY, 1948), is an optimistic by nature. I do not know if only because of their scientific knowledge, or because the ‘singularity’ in essence is still science fiction. He comments that optimism is not a vague speculation, but rather a prophecy … self -fulfilling. The belief in which we can live in a better world. Again this Computer Science Specialist It relies on a great team of specialized people in the many issues to which it refers.

If not, it would be impossible to have written it, like the previous ones, especially ‘The singularity is close’, of which andThis volume is the continuation and update. Half of the book are immense referential notes. But as in his previous books his speech is diaphanous despite the technological-scientific and engineering jargon, which serves to extol the great work of the translator, Alexander Casanovas.

Author

Ray Karzweil

Editorial

Desec

Year

2025

Pages

486

Price

23.95

The winner of the Grammy award insists that we are still in a time of transition in which the AI ​​is already merging with our biological intelligence. Today the AI ​​not only monopolizes extraordinary information, but also learns concepts and applies them creatively in new problems. IA is about to recreate the neocortex capabilities. Being able to fit ideas in a talk: contextual memory, common sense, social interaction. That is to say, imagine situations and anticipate its consequences, as well as being able to face the contrast of opinions with others who think differently.

The problems of AI are emotional, but Kurzweil sees its resolution close. And carried by his I hate the paper book, insists that Today the AI ​​is so accelerated that no support of this matter can follow the rhythm of events. I suppose that it refers to scientific-technical books, because humanistic ones are not affected at all. And the internet searches based on links also ended, as this work will be done by AI and attendees such as Google Bard.

External interior interior is confirmed in the human being of the human being

The advances listed are of great importance. In nanotechnology, join our brains with computers. The expansion of calculation power will exceed millions of possibilities to our capacity, “this process will expand human intelligence and consciousness even today impossible to understand,” says the author of ‘singularity is closer’. That is, an external interference is confirmed inside the human being. It also advances in the simulation of biology in a digital environment. And the advanced calculation power will save money.

Much of the diseases will be cured through biotechnology, immunotherapy, stem cells, vaccines or transplants created by engineering. But my question is always the same: who will pay all this? Who will handle it? Of all these benefits can you take advantage of all humanity? Who will manage the serious risks and dangers ethical-moral-social-political or spiritual? And what will cause robotic work or non -death.

One of the most ambitious projects to reach a greater number of neurons is the Neuralink of Elon Musk (character that only see it is scary), which implants a large number of filiform electrodes at the same time, an important advance of neuronal engineering that can help heal degenerative diseases. Today the GPT CYou know all forms of writing, She has the ability to imitate, even being a new writer.

Judge the reader!

In education it has caused great evil. Google’s MDA can hold conversations. Multimodality is a transformer to establish relationships between words and images. The Dall-E-2 reproduces images with photographic realism. And so More programs a lot That, gathered all of them, they already have more functions and possibilities than humans.

But the AI ​​still has not fit the sense of humor and with inferential reasoning. The Palm is able to read a joke and explain it without grace. And the Google Palm-E combines Palm’s reasoning capacity with the physical form of a robot that carries out domestic tasks.

Democracy dead, technological dictatorship or scientific autocracy?

In the middle of the book, our optimistic prophet, makes this comment about the Watson of IBM: «If the computational processes lead to a future AI that makes revolutionary scientific discoveries or who writes heartbreaking novels, why should it matter how it has been created? And if an AI is able to proclaim its conscience with eloquence, what moral arguments could we raise to defend that only our own biology can create a sensitivity that is worth taking into account? Judge the reader! Consciousness, free will, fate or chance, or freedom in general are in danger if they are all capable of being handled by AI.

It is commented on this book that is expected, when neocortex can be expanded, its potential to the brain to solve abstract problems and deepen our own subjective experience is added. Is this not to end up the existence of the human being? Can you live without your own identity?Can you live in the future without predetermination? Transfer consciousness and free will of the brain to a computer governed by others?

There will be replicants and avatars to deceive death. And 3D printers building cities, in this it is very delayed. Democracy dead, technological dictatorship or scientific autocracy? Technological oligarchs are already in power. In the most powerful country of the country in the world. We will see what they do in these years and from there we will make consequences.

It is very important and of great interest to read this book because it tells us Where are we already want to get there. And as we see without any consensus. Leaving it happens to me like Biden listening to Trump’s ‘Marxist’ speech. I pursue myself and look up trying to maintain an ironic smile.