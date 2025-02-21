Officials or officials who have or adopt children alone They will fold from 16 to 26 weeks the permission to take care of the child. The PSOE has included the measure in an amendment to the Public Function Law registered on Wednesday in the Congress of Deputies to increase the paternity permit to single -parent families, whose parent is an official.

In this way, if it finally goes ahead, the jurisprudence will be fulfilled since both the Supreme Court in a ruling of October 15, 2024, as well as the Constitutional in another of November 6 determined that single -parent families had the right to enjoy 26 weeks for the care of the child. In this way, these children will not be discriminated against those of the biparental families, since they have the same time of care.

At present, in biparental families each parent has 16 weeks permission. However, it is mandatory for the first six to take the two parents immediately to birth. Therefore, the courts expand from 16 to 26 weeks the permission for single -parent families, since in the biparental both parents coincide the first six.

The party justifies in the amendment that with this measure it is guaranteed that the permit is “aligned with the criteria of the Supreme Court”.

Parental permit replacement

The PSOE has presented a 37 amendment battery to the Public Function Law, among which the remuneration of only two of the eight weeks of the parental permit for the care of children under 8 years.

The Executive understands that the European Directive that forces to implement and remunerate this permit only requires that at least two weeks are paid.

It should be remembered that, the Government, already approved last May a Royal Decree-Law for which it also determined that private company workers would only have two of the eight weeks of the paid permit. However, several judges have already recognized eight weeks remuneration to workers.

Likewise, the amendments also propose sanctions of 30 days of employment and salary for officials who arrive late, partial retirement for officials and voluntary work until 72 years.