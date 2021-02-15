It is the dream of many Germans: their own home. The Federal Statistical Office reported that 60 percent would prefer to live in it in 2018. Ten years ago, according to a survey by the mortgage lender Interhyp, even 96 percent of all tenants dreamed of property, that they would prefer to move into a country house or villa in the countryside. According to official figures, there are 15.9 million single-family houses in the country, and the number has been increasing since 2001. At the weekend, however, the Greens parliamentary group leader Anton Hofreiter declared: “One-party houses consume a lot of space, a lot of building materials, a lot of energy, they cause urban sprawl and thus even more traffic”.

How do single-family houses fare in terms of the carbon footprint?

Room heating consumes the most energy. According to the Federal Environment Agency, carbon dioxide emissions of over 120 million tons were generated in 2017, almost two thirds of which were used to generate space heating. Compared to terraced houses or apartments in apartment buildings, free-standing houses have a less favorable surface-to-volume ratio: the heat losses can be particularly high here. In addition, the following rule of thumb applies: the smaller the household and the larger the living space per person, the greater the heating and electricity requirements. Every inhabited square meter counts, as emissions are not only generated for heating, but also for lighting, cleaning and repairs. In spacious apartments, this increases the consumption of energy and resources.

Compared to 2005, direct carbon dioxide emissions in the entire residential sector fell by almost a tenth by 2017. They arise primarily from the combustion of energy sources such as oil, gas and coal for space heating and hot water. More efficient heating systems save energy, and renewable energies are increasingly being used. But there are also opposing trends towards more furnishings and more living space per person, due to the increase in single households and living space with increasing age. This offsets efficiency gains in modern buildings and devices. The average per capita carbon dioxide emissions per year from living are hardly going down.

How is land consumption developing in Germany?

More and more areas are being built on. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the settlement and traffic areas grew from 1992 to 2019 from 40,305 square kilometers to 51,489 square kilometers. However, the average land consumption has decreased significantly over the past 20 years. In the four-year average from 1997 to 2000, almost 130 hectares were used daily for settlements and traffic, in the period from 2015 to 2018 it was only 56 hectares.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, 31 percent of all residential accommodation is in single-family houses – but these take up 41 percent of the built-up area. The opposite is true for multi-family houses: 42 percent of the residential accommodation is on 33 percent of the area. When it comes to land use, there is also an urban-rural gap: in municipalities with less than 2,000 inhabitants, an average of 1,545 square meters per inhabitant is “used”, in large cities with more than half a million inhabitants it is only 219 square meters.

The government wants to stop the erosion of land. Do homes take up too much space?

“As long as we develop new settlement areas on the outskirts of cities like Hamburg or Berlin, we remain attached to the growth model,” says Wolfgang Koeck from the German Advisory Council on the Environment (SRU). The council has been advising the federal government for more than 45 years. It was jointly agreed to limit the consumption of land to 30 hectares per day by 2020. The goal was missed, now it should be so far in ten years. “The single-family home has its legitimate place in rural areas,” says Koeck. But not in the “regulatory spaces” of cities. “But that cannot be regulated by bans.” Because the decision of what can be built lies with the planning communities.

Because of the distance requirement to settlements, the new construction of wind farms is further limited with each new home area. Competing uses for private homes are green spaces and air corridors in agglomerations. The aim of the planning must therefore be the “reorganization of existing living space”, says Koeck. There are people who live in apartments that are far too large – and others who are desperately looking for more space. Market impulses are needed here so that “the right living space comes to the people”, explains Koeck.

What is the solution?

The Advisory Council has made a proposal to the federal government in order to safeguard the “overall interest of the state in an economical use of land as a resource”: the introduction of “tradable land certificates” for all communities. Similar to the emissions from power plants, each municipality would receive a fixed budget of usable new space within ten years. If you can’t get by with that, you can buy other certificates: Berlin, for example, from the Uckermark. The construction of new homes would not be forbidden, but it would be visible as a luxurious use of the resource land – because six or ten can be accommodated in the same area instead of one household: in an apartment building.

What does the housing industry say about this?

“Relying on rental housing is an effective means of creating space and climate-friendly living space,” says the president of the general association “The Housing Industry”, Axel Gedaschko. Local politicians have to decide whether to own a home or an apartment building, based on the situation on the respective housing market: “In cities, it will be more often the apartment building, in more rural regions it will certainly be the single-family house.”

How many homes are still being built in Berlin?

Measured by the number of newly built apartments, they eke out a niche existence in Berlin and are mainly being built in the outskirts. The building authorities approved 15,414 apartments between January and September of last year – only 908 of them were built in one and two-family houses. According to the state’s own development bank IBB, even the expansion of attic floors has been “more relevant for the housing market than the construction of new homes” since 2015. Only 8.8 percent of the completed apartments were recently (2018) single or two-family houses. The following principle applies: the further away from the city, the higher the proportion of private homes: In Reinickendorf, Neukölln and Marzahn-Hellersdorf the proportion is even over 20 percent. According to the IBB report, Marzahn-Hellersdorf is “one of the largest contiguous one and two-family house areas in Germany”.

How does Berlin’s politics relate to you? Single-family home ban?

It is “nonsense to rule out building your own home,” says Building Senator Sebastian Scheel (Linke). However, there is only space in areas with low density and poor public transport connections, i.e. not in urban Berlin areas. “Berlin has many private homes and townhouses, and where there are private homes, according to Paragraph 34, new ones that are typical for the area may also be built,” says Scheel. Because of the “shortage”, urban areas “tend to go up,” he says. “We do not solve the housing shortage in Berlin with single-family houses, and they are not the answer to the necessary adaptation to climate change,” explains the Green top candidate Bettina Jarasch, who also does not want a home ban.

In some places, however, the city is 97 percent sealed – “so that Berliners can live healthily, more greenery is needed”. And where new areas are developed, “our priority must be to meet the housing needs”. Multi-family houses are better suited for this. In order to reconcile climate protection and the housing shortage, Jarasch wants to put the planning of the metropolitan region with Brandenburg on the “agenda of the future government”. Uncoordinated urban sprawl and sealing in the surrounding area would have to be avoided and new building areas would have to be created on the public transport routes, which are characteristic of the “settlement star” Berlin. (with AFP)