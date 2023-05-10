The star had already spoken about his health conditions, which unfortunately have worsened. Stromae’s communiqué throws everyone into despair

He had already anticipated the sad news to his fans last month, now it seems that things have not changed at all. Stromae he has health problems and has canceled all his upcoming concert dates.

His words were released in an official statement, unfortunately the star needs to total rest and will not be able to perform in front of his very many fans.

I have to resign myself to the fact that unfortunately my health does not allow me to continue meeting you for the moment.

For some months now I have been feeling a deterioration in my health which has led me to give up some dates, in France and then in Europe. Surrounded by doctors, my family, friends and my team, I hoped to be able to recover quickly to leave again and find you as soon as possible. But I have to accept that this necessary rest time will be longer than I expected. It is therefore with great regret that I will not be able to honor my promise and that I announce the end of the tour. I wanted to present to you my most sincere apologies for this missed appointment which I have been waiting for a long time.

Stromae thanks everyone for the affection received

Stromae then thanked all his fans, for the many messages he has received in recent days. Words that show him how much he is loved and that give him the strength to face his ordeal.

There is no precise information on his health conditions. Unfortunately it is not the first time that the star has been forced to leave the world of music.

In 2016, Stromae had contracted malaria and had been forced to undergo lengthy treatments. He also had to deal with several relapses over the next seven years. He had managed to return to the stage more charged than ever, it is 2022. Now however, the singer has fallen again and the news has shocked the entire music world.