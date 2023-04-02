RIA Novosti: the singer Yershova, who prayed at the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, does not get in touch

Singer Yekaterina Yershova, who was praying on her knees at the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, stopped communicating. This was announced on Sunday, April 2 RIA News one of the inhabitants of the Lavra.

“I saw her yesterday. They were looking for her today, and journalists were looking too. And it is nowhere to be found,” the agency’s interlocutor said. According to him, the monks fear that the Ukrainian security forces could have detained the woman.

On April 1, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) accused the governor of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Pavel, of inciting religious hatred and working for Russia. Later, the court sent the clergyman under house arrest for two months.

On March 30 and 31, the parishioners of the UOC blocked the work of the commission and did not let it go to the buildings that the representatives of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra reserve wanted to check.