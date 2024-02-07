The story of Cat Janice, the singer suffering from an incurable disease, who decided to give one last gift to her child

The story of the 31-year-old singer Cat Janice is quickly making the rounds on the web and like what she is experiencing, so is the song she asked to listen to. That's because her rights will go directly to her 7-year-old when she's gone.

The drama of the illness that this mother and artist is experiencing has hit the hearts of many people. In fact, it was she who wanted to tell it with a video on Tiktok, she asked for help from all her followers, but also from those who didn't know her.

Cat is a 31 year old singer, born in Washington. She just has a son 7 years. However, some time ago she discovered that she was suffering from a bad disease. Doctors, hoping to save her life, subjected her to several chemotherapy cycles.

At first the situation seemed to be under check. However, after a visit that was meant to be routinethey discovered that that nasty disease was back and more aggressive than before.

Cat Janice's gift to her son, before she lost her life

CREDIT: CAT JANICE

The young woman is currently undergoing all the care, but the doctors told her that unfortunately she only has a few months to live. When Cat found out the sad news about her, she decided to give him a gift baby. She chose to record the song “Dance You Outta My Head”on his birthday. For everyone it is a message of hope, which invites you to dance until you have no more thoughts.

Thank you for loving me. I'm praying for a miracle to get me through this, but I believe they are calling me Home (Heaven). My ultimate joy would be to know that you saved my song. All proceeds will go directly to my 7 year old, who I am leaving behind forever. Please share, I need to leave it to him. Love yourself and be kind to others. I hope I can make it, but if not, good night everyone!

Luckily the song quickly climbed all the charts rankings. On Tiktok they reshared it about 34 million times. Good luck Cat!