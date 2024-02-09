Natalya Sturm, who survived the fire, was accommodated for free in a hotel with a jacuzzi

Singer Natalya Sturm, who escaped a fire in a residential building, was accommodated free of charge in a four-star hotel. This became known to Telegram-channel Shot.

Together with the singer, other residents of the building on Chernyakhovsky Street in the north of Moscow also moved into the hotel. The hotel is paid for three days in advance. It is noted that guests have access to a jacuzzi.

It is known that a fire on the roof of a residential building occurred on the night of Friday, February 9. The fire spread to the roofs of two neighboring houses. In total, about 400 residents were evacuated.

Earlier, Sturm said that she learned about the fire from the news. The singer looked out the window and discovered smoke, after which she took warm clothes and ran down the stairs, simultaneously knocking on neighbors’ apartments. Residents of the house had to wait out the emergency in the Gallery Airport shopping center.