In Indonesia, singer and actress Gisella Anastasia was threatened with jail time after a candid video of her participation was posted online. Writes about this South China Morning Post.

The 19-second intimate video, filmed in a hotel room back in 2017, was posted on Twitter on November 6. It was seen by millions of Indonesians. Two days later, a local lawyer filed a complaint with the police about the “distribution of pornography”, which is prohibited by law in Indonesia.

Gisella and the second person involved in the video, in which they recognized a certain Michael Yukinoba Defretes, admitted that they were the ones who were captured in the frame. The singer admitted that she really recorded her love affairs with her lover on the phone, but after that she lost the gadget, and the video was posted on the network by someone else who got access to it. However, the couple is charged with violating anti-pornography law. Lovers face up to 12 years in prison.

At the same time, the investigation continues, the police are looking for someone who could have published the video.

