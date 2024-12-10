The Madrid singer-songwriter Bárbara Ballesteros, known in the world of music as Nour, will present this Thursday in the capital of Spain her first album: ‘Uninhabitable’. It will do so starting at 9:00 p.m. in the Vesta room (Barquillo Street, 29).

Ballesteros will carry out a benefit concert which will go to the Sanganxa Foundation and will be dedicated to the music schools in Valencia that have suffered the consequences of DANA.

Together with the young composer from Madrid, who will turn 21 this Wednesday, he will be his new band: Marcos Ballester on guitar; Noe Hidalgo on drums and Sebastián Yarzabal on bass.

Almost seven years after ‘The Lost Girl’, her first song at the age of 14, Nour shows five songsof which the “quality, versatility and a new sound” stands out, which will be in the orbit of pop rock.









It will be the third presentation of ‘Inhabitable’, after those in Toledo and Granada, while other concerts are already scheduled in Cuenca and Ciudad Real, among others.

Will start with ‘Deformed song’a kind of “musical appetizer” to show the theme and sound of the album, and will conclude with ‘Coffee’a “warm and melodic finale.” In between, Nour will perform her other three songs (‘Morir en elACT’, ‘Inhabitable’ and ‘Caerá la luz’).

Between Madrid and Toledo

Nour (Bárbara Ballesteros Ralero) was born in Madrid on December 11, 2003, although After three days he had a change of scenery and he settled in Toledo; the place where he grew up and to which he has dedicated a song: ‘Home’.

Specifically, his stage name means ‘light’ in Arabic. Ballesteros adopts it from Hassania, the language of sahrawi people with which the artist is closely linked.

It was in the so-called ‘City of Three Cultures’ where at just three years old he began to take his first steps precisely in its musical culture. First, with private classes at home. Very He soon began to learn to play the piano on the chassaigne Frères centenary of his great-grandmother Manuela Ballesteros, a pianist who received the Cross of the civil order from Alfonso XII and who studied piano scholarships in Paris and Vienna in the 1920s.

With those genes and a lot of work, Nour studied at the Toledo Conservatory ‘Jacinto Guerrero’ intermediate level of piano, although traditional methods and a much more playful and dynamic personal concept of music led her to make the leap to the ‘La Escuela’. Music Box’, a center where he began to develop his great musical creativity.

At the age of 14, she composed her first song, ‘Lost Girl’, a song that the young Nour writes addressing the girl Bárbara that she no longer was and with which she usually closes her concerts.

Regarding the inevitable (and almost impossible) moment of defining her style, it must be said that Nour’s is a eclectic stylewhich mixes the most intimate lyrics of classic singer-songwriters with the experimentation of the new tools of today’s music.

It is also important to highlight the multidisciplinary character of this young artist, since, in addition to writing the texts of her songs and composing their music, she sings, plays the piano and guitar and tries to participate in the entire process of musical production of her songs.

Currently it has composites more than twenty songs. Among them his first single (‘Pense à moi’), a song in French with which he became known and with which he won the first edition of the ‘Promesas Toledo’ musical contest in 2021.

Among the concerts in which he has participated, it is worth highlighting his performance with ‘La Mala Rodríguez’ at the Womanfest 2021 and the Cadena Dial concert at the Corpus de Toledo 2023 with Andrés Suárez, in whose studio, ‘Moraima’, he has recorded two songs.

Currently, Nour (Bárbara Ballesteros) combines her artistic career with her fourth-year studies in Musicology at the Complutense University of Madrid.