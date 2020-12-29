Popular American singer Ashley Frangipani, known as Halsey, showed her excessive thinness and pissed off fans. The photo and comments posted on social networks were noticed in the Daily Mail.

The performer answered questions from subscribers in a story in Instagram… So, one of the fans asked a celebrity to demonstrate her figure at the lowest weight. Halsey posted a photo in her underwear (at the moment it has been removed from the star’s page), which shows her protruding ribs.

“Those who are struggling with an eating disorder – seek help,” the singer signed. However, subscribers did not appreciate her publication: in their opinion, such photographs have a negative impact on people who are being treated for an eating disorder.

Halsey soon deleted the post and apologized to fans in Twitter… “Sorry to post such a photo without sufficient warning. I was nervous when I posted this picture. I had only positive intentions! ” – she wrote in her account.

Earlier in November, Halsey starred in lingerie and thrilled fans. She was captured in a brown lace bra, black panties and a leopard-print shirt. Her image was complemented by a black wig with long hair.