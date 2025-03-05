The EU General Court (TGU)-in the first instance of the TJUE-has dismissed this Wednesday the appeal that the singer Rosalía filed against the Bulgarian brand of jewelry ‘Rozaliya’ before the EU Intellectual Property Office (Euipo) to annul her record.

Bulgarian Raphael Europe LTD registered the brand in 2016 ‘Rozaliya Jewelry for Enlightenment’ For jewelry, jewelry and leather goods, against which the singer submitted a request for expiration in 2021 that the US partially accepted for all brand products except the jewels.

In February 2023, Rosalía turned to the USA For not having declared the total nullity of the brand, but the Intellectual Property Office dismissed its petition by considering that the evidence provided by the brand holding company demonstrated its effective use.

Rosalia then resorted to the US resolution before the EU General Court, which in its judgment issued on Wednesday dismisses the resource of the singer and supports the conclusions of the US.









The TGU considers that the EUIPO was not wrong when considering that the test elements provided by Raphael Europe or conclude that the evidence was sufficient to demonstrate that the brand had been present in the market in an effectively, constant and stable way.

Rosalia also accused the US of not having sufficiently motivated its resolution and having been based on presumptions because it did not explain How the invoices related to sales outside the EU They showed that there had been exports of products in which the ‘Rozaliya’ brand was necessary and automatically.

In this regard, the General Court emphasizes that the EUIPO presented a duly justified motivation that demonstrated the reasons why the evidence provided accredited the effective use of the brand in the EU and that it was not based on mere presumptions, but took into account the evidence provided by the starting company, including invoices and screenshots.