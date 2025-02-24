02/24/2025



Updated at 5:01 p.m.





The winning singer and pianist of several Grammy awards Roberta Flackknown for his songs ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’, ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ and other successes, he died at 88. Thanks to these themes, the artist became one of the most important in the 1970s.

Flack has died at his home surrounded by his family, said his publicist Elaine Schock in a statement collected by the Associated Press news agency. The singer announced in 2022 that ELA suffered and that I could no longer sing.

Little known before meeting 30, Flack became a star overnight after Clint Eastwood will use ‘The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face’ As a soundtrack of one of the most memorable and explicit love scenes of cinema, between the actor and Donna Mills in his 1971 ‘Play Misty for Me’.

The ballad headed Billboard’s pop successes in 1972 and received a Grammy at the album of the year. In 1973, he matched both achievements with ‘Killing Me Softly’, which became the first artist to win Grammys consecutive to the best album.









It was a classical training pianist Discovered at the end of the 1960s For Jazz musician Les McCann, who later wrote that “his voice touched, beat, caught and kicked all the emotions I have met.”

Among their friends were Reverend Jesse Jackson and Angela Davis, whom Flack visited in jail while facing charges for murder and kidnapping of which he was finally acquitted, and sang at the funeral of Jackie Robinsonthe first black baseball player.