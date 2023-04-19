Singer Pokrovsky, recognized as a foreign agent, promised to transfer money from a concert in the USA to Ukraine

Singer, leader of the group “Nogu brought down!” Maxim Pokrovsky (recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation as a foreign agent) promised to transfer money from the concert in the USA to Ukraine. He announced this on his Instagram pagethe social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The artist is scheduled to perform with his band in New York on September 29th. He said that he called the event “Foreign Agent’s Show”, and also announced discounts for Ukrainian refugees.

Pokrovsky announced the opening of sales for the concert, which will take place in the “familiar and cozy place” The Cutting Room. Before that, Meet & Greet will take place – a meeting with the musician before the concert.

On March 31, the Russian Ministry of Justice included in the register of foreign agents the leader of the Nogu Svelo! musician Maxim Pokrovsky, politician Sergei Boyko, journalist Georgy Chentemirov, the project “Greenhouse of social technologies”, the public association “Alliance of Heterosexuals and LGBT for Equality”, as well as the association “Real Russia”.