The singer of the Placebo musical group will be prosecuted for calling “fascist and Nazi” to Meloni

The Italian Ministry of Justice gave the green light on Monday to the processing of the singer of the British Placebo Music Group, Brian Molko, who called “fascist, racist and Nazi” to Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in a concert in 2023 in Turin, in northern Italy.

Prosecutors had requested authorization from the Ministry to be necessary in the case of the crime of insults to the State institutions, which Molko accuses and is punishable by fine, local media report on Monday.

The process began after the Prosecutor’s Office began investigations and the head of the Government, who is also the leader of the Ultraderechista Brothers of Italy, complained against the singer of the British band.

Molko insulted the president, which he called “piece of shit, fascist, racist and Nazi” during his performance on the stage in Turin in July 2023, when he also requested more protection of the rights of non -binary and transgender people, and urged his followers to turn off the phones to “live the moment.”

Related to Glam Rock icons such as Lou Reed and David Bowie, Molko Leadra Pacebo, a British band referent of Glam Rock and alternative rock that sold 14 million copies in the world.

It is not the first time that Meloni denounces figures and characters in the field of culture, as was the case of the famous Italian writer and journalist Roberto Savian that became Prime Minister.

The judicial procedure concluded in October 2023, with Saviano’s conviction to pay Meloni thousand euros for defamation.

The Prime Minister also filed a complaint against historian Luciano Canfora, who accused her of Neonazi, although he ended up withdrawing the complaint and justice filed the cause in October 2024.