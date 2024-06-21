Yoko Takahashi is the performer of “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis”the anthem of Evangelion which is one of the anime that has captivated otaku and non-otaku around the world. A very special event to celebrate anime and its music industry will be held in Shibuya in July, but the artist who had confirmed her attendance withdrew after seeing the promos for the event.

In addition to this, he even made a post on his official X account in which he completely opposed the use of AI, especially in matters of anime celebration. To make his position clear, the artist who performed the theme of Evangeliondecided to definitively withdraw from the eventwhich disconcerted many fans who were eagerly awaiting his appearance.

The event is called First Concert and would be held at the Sakura Hall in Shibuya, on behalf of the Ikebukuro Philharmonic Animation Orchestra.. It is projected as a very special occasion that for anime fans would take place on July 10, 2024 and has different guest artists.

However, one of the promotional ones involved the use of AI-generated anime illustrations and the singer of the main theme of Evangelion He communicated on his X account that he does not consider AI an artist and definitely has no place in an event that celebrates this, after which he commented that he was leaving the event.

The use of AI in the anime industry generates a lot of controversy, lately manga translators have conflict with it, but that is just one of the things they face. There are few artists who have a strong and clear conviction regarding the use of AI and who also make themselves heard in the media. Yoko Takahashi is one of the artists who openly expresses her position against AI in the anime industry.

What did the Philharmonic respond to the Evangelion theme song singer’s statement?

In some way, the philharmonic’s response was positive because it ended up apologizing and even changed the posters with original illustrations by an artist. Below is its official statement:

“Despite calling ourselves an anime-loving orchestra, we are embarrassed that we have not been sufficiently aware of the recent issues regarding the use of AI in the creation of illustrations. We also realized that we did not take into consideration the work and feelings of everyone who loves anime and its creative aspects. All members of the executive committee are deeply sorry for this, having affected people due to our incompetence. We have taken action and temporarily replaced the images used in the brochure and website with works commissioned from an illustrator. “We will continue to prepare for the concert using these images.”

It seems that the philharmonic resolves, let’s see what Takahashi’s verdict is after this.

