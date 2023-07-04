A famous singer, former member of the reality show ‘La Academia’, from Aztec Televisionhe achieved success, he made money and he knew fame, but suddenly he lost everything, he even gave up his musical career.

This former member of the TV Azteca reality show found peace and tranquility offstage, raised her family and internally feels good; she regrets nothing because he was able to create a happy family.

We refer to Estrella Veloz, who was a member of the first generation of ‘The academy’ along with other talented singers such as Yahir, Toñita, Victor Garcia and Raul Sandoval.

Estrella Veloz, originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, was able to experience success as a singer and earn a lot of money, but she did not know how to manage herself and made decisions that affected her financially.

In an interview with the program ‘Historias hechos canciones de Nayo Escobar’, the former member of the reality show Aztec Television confesses that due to lack of financial education “I’ll squander the money.”

Due to his immaturity and inexperience, Quickstar mentions that he was victim of fraud In addition, he could never understand how to manage the money he earned from his work as a singer and his bad experiences as an “investor” he lost almost everything.

Speedstar with his family. Instagram photo

Estrella Veloz says that she made the decision to completely abandon music when her daughter was attacked by an illness, So he devoted himself full time to his family, of which he does not regret.

What is Speedstar doing now?

To date, this talented singer who rose to fame in ‘The academy’, he is dedicated to business and does not know if he will return to music one day.

“Today I have a business and a project that requires me a lot of time and has grown a lot, I have a commitment there with the company team,” he mentions in the same interview.

In social networks they ask how old is Speedstar. Her full name is Estrella Benigbé Veloz Llamas, she was born on September 23, 1978, therefore he is 44 years old.

