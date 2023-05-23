Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- On the occasion of the premiere of the single A signal, the singer La-Cerino is wearing long tablecloths, said material is now available on all digital platforms.

About the topic

Mariane, the first name of the also composer, ventured into the music industry from a very young age driven by the advice of her grandmother and her mother, to the latter she dedicates the song A signalwhich premiered last May 10just the Mother’s daya special date but also sad, since the song brings back memories of his mother, since every day they spoke by phone and the theme precisely talks about how a person loses his mother.

Somebody tell me how to send a letter to heaven, writing to my mother saying that I miss her”, part of what the letter says.

Future projects

The also actress and producer revealed that this song was composed on a trip to Costa Rica and is part of the album Two loves. La-Cerino is in Mazatlán recording a new album, which is completely with a band and will be released in June. He revealed that in this production he will put some covers. Among the themes that are part of the musical material is one that is titled pretty face boy, which contains a good dose of against those insensitive men; the themes are being recorded in the music producer’s studio.

The influencer, who has more than a million followers on Instagram, announced that in the next few months he will produce a film, which will be recorded in Cancun Quintana Rooa situation that makes her very happy, since it will be the first film to direct, which is a completely independent filming and with which they are in talks with digital platforms to project themselves.