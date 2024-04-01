“We have been waiting for you for so long that we can't believe it… You are our dream come true!!”, said Gisela Lladó (El Bruc, Barcelona, ​​45 years old) this Sunday, March 31 on her Instagram profile, in a publication to welcome her first child, Indiana, who was born on the 30th. The singer has taken advantage of the text, which accompanies a photo in which she holds the newborn's hand with her partner, José Ángel Ortega, to thank her for the care that he received at the Dexeus Mujer clinic in Barcelona, ​​and the treatment of the nurses, assistants, paediatricians, midwives, anesthetists and gynecologists. “Thank you for life!” concludes the happy publication of this social network in which he accumulates 189,000 followers to whom she has been recounting the entire pregnancy process for months.

In early November 2023, the former contestant of the first edition of Triumph operation announced the pregnancy in an interview for the magazine Hello!. “My ovarian reserve was not ideal… Which for a 25-year-old girl is more viable, but for me, at 44… It was difficult. I had to do five stimulations, which is also a process involving a lot of hormones, with many punctures…, in which your body undergoes many changes. And from that whole process I only had one viable embryo left. Go figure. “So, we went for that one, which is this one who is right here kicking things around right now,” the Catalan then explained, confessing to having undergone fertilization. in vitro after trying unsuccessfully to get pregnant naturally. According to what she said, she had been trying for approximately five years and suffered two miscarriages during that period. “It has been a very long, very hard and very difficult process emotionally and physically,” she acknowledged.

In addition to Indiana and Gisela's hand, in this first photo of the new member of the family you can also see the hand of the baby's father, José Ángel Ortega, a photographer who has had a relationship with the singer for almost a decade. “He's going to be a great dad,” she considered in the interview. Hello! five months ago. The publication has been filled with congratulations, including those from several colleagues from that first edition of the musical program with which they achieved fame, such as Rosa López, Chenoa, Manu Tenorio, Nuria Fergó, Natalia and Verónica Romero. “Congratulations dads,” wrote Nina, the director of that first edition in 2001, along with several hearts. Currently, the Catalan is developing most of her career in theater and musicals, and she has also provided vocals for the soundtrack of some Disney films in Spain such as Frozen the ice kingdom, whose title song led her to perform at the 2020 Oscars.

The couple had several scares during the pregnancy. A detachment of the gestational sac forced Gisela to spend almost two months in bed on complete rest and in December, shortly after giving the news of the pregnancy, she was urgently hospitalized due to a kidney stone. that was getting complicated due to his condition. Later, renal colic that caused her “inhuman pain” led her to be admitted again in February. “Let's wait for my little one, taking great care of myself so that the oven doesn't stop working!” he then wrote on his Instagram profile, when she had a month left to give birth. Now the couple finally enjoys their son.