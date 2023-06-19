Singer Francisco Céspedes lashed out at President López Obrador after a concert in Hermosillo, Sonora. The composer reproached the president for inviting Miguel Díaz Canel, president of Cuba, to the celebration of the national holidays as one of the main international personalities last year. “When you come to a country that is in great need, when there is a president who invites a Cuban dictator on September 15 and puts him above, I don’t know, I mean, you can invite any president, but not put him as the highest Because that’s why I don’t like that guy very much and I hope he dies,” said Céspedes, who is a Cuban and Mexican citizen.

Statements by Francisco Céspedes. Photo: RR H.H. | Video: RR H.H.

On September 16, 2021, Díaz Canel participated in the military parade on the occasion of the 211th anniversary of the Independence of Mexico and occupied a place of honor among the guests at the celebration. At the event, he delivered a speech and participated in the meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac). Céspedes continued his statements, alleging that many people “adore presidents and convert them into Jesus Christ.” To end by saying that many people die for their political representatives to the point of fighting with their friends over them.

Hours after the controversial words, the singer of hits like This crazy life either Think of you has closed his Twitter account to ‘Private’ mode to block responses and interactions that the video has had after its broadcast. López Obrador’s wife, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müeller, has responded to Céspedes’ words through her Instagram account: “Mexico has given you everything. Don’t forget that, friend.” To later continue: “Poor you. I do not wish you death but a happy life so that you do not hate. She has also retweeted a message that said: “No singer-songwriter who wishes the death of another human being, as Francisco Céspedes did towards López Obrador, should never be heard again. His songs and lyrics are stained with hatred and inhumanity ”.

Response from Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller to Francisco Céspedes. RR H.H.

The friendship between Díaz Canel and López Obrador is more than palpable. During the six-year term of the Mexican president, both have met five times and this January, López Obrador’s office announced that Díaz-Canel would receive the order of the Aztec Eagle, the highest distinction for a foreign head of state. A gesture that deepens the close political and economic relationship between the two presidents and that goes beyond the symbolic.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country