Fantastic baby shower organized for Sfera Ebbasta and his partner Angelina, during which the two discovered the sex of the unborn child

After the announcement of pregnancy, which arrived about a week ago, the rapper from Cinisello Balsamo (Milan) Sfera Ebbasta also revealed the sex of the baby that is about to be born and what his name will be. His partner Angelina Lacour is expecting a beautiful boy who will be called Gabriel. The baby shower photos and videos are a real marvel.

Credit: who.is.angelina – Instagram

In recent years it has been able to carve out an indelible place in the history of Italian and world music. We are talking about the rapper Sfera Ebbasta, pseudonym of Gionata Boschetti. Today, at the age of 30, he is preparing to reach another important milestone in his private life as well. In fact, his partner Angelina Lacour is about to make him a dad for the first time.

L’pregnancy announcement had arrived about a week ago when on accounts Instagram photos of the singer and model had appeared that left little room for doubt.

In the couple shots, the absolute protagonist was the tummy of Angelina now quite grown up and visible.

The two had referred to him as the gift more beautiful and the jewel most precious that can exist.

A truly uncontrollable joy therefore for the rapper, who at just 29 has already achieved incredible success in the world of work and will now reach a great one also in the world of work. private life.

Sfera Ebbasta and Angelina’s baby shower

Credit: who.is.angelina – Instagram

Yesterday afternoon, the social profiles of Sfera Ebbasta and Angelina Lacour were enriched with other wonderful photos, taken during the beautiful baby shower organized for them.

Short videos have also appeared in the stories, in which you can see the exact moment in which the two burst balloons from which they come out blue confetti. The first baby of the couple, therefore, will be a very nice boy.

Credit: who.is.angelina – Instagram

Cakes, balloons, festoons and confetti have made it the masters during the beautiful party organized. On some pastries there were decorations in the shape of “G.“, While on the cake was written the full name that the two have chosen for the child, who will be Gabriel.

Sfera and Angelina were known in 2019, during the rapper’s vacation in Ibiza. Since then they have never left each other and now they are preparing to crown their great love.