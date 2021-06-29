Johnny Solinger passed away at the age of 55: the artist suffered from liver failure and had asked for help on social media

Johnny Solinger, the 55-year-old singer of Skid Row, is died on June 26. The artist had announced that he had liver failure and he had turned to the web, through a crowdfunding on GoFundMe, to be able to pay for all the care he needed.

It is with a heavy heart that I have to let everyone know what is happening to me and my health. I have been hospitalized for over the past month. I was diagnosed with liver failure. And the prognosis isn’t that good. Like most musicians, I don’t have health insurance and it’s very difficult to get proper care without it

The sad news of his passing was announced by his wife, through a post on his Facebook profile:

Johnny is dead. I was holding his hand. He left in peace. Thank you all. I will take a break from it all, know that I will always be grateful for your love.

Who was Johnny Solinger

Born on August 7, 1965, Johnny Solinger was the lead singer of Skid Row, an American hair metal band, which he joined in 1999, replacing Sebastian Bach.

In 2015, he split from the rest of the band, who have him replaced with Tony Harnell, former TNT singer.

During his time in the band, the artist performed on albums Thickskin and Revolution Per Minute.

He moved to the Dallas Fort Whort area when he was just a boy and, right away, he approached hard rock and country music, transforming it into his passion.

Since 2008 he had also embarked on a career as a soloist of country music and had released a regionally famous album.

After the news, his friends and former colleagues also wanted to express their grief and greet him one last time: