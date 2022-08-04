Chico Buarque, in Rio de Janeiro in 2015. Luis Maximiano

“When the time comes I will charge you this suffering with interest, I swear”, said Chico Buarque in 1970 in one of his most famous compositions, in spite of you. The verse of this anthem of Brazilian popular music, composed at the time as a cry against the military dictatorship, could now be applied to another much more prosaic matter. The singer has just been compensated (with interest, as in the song) for the offenses leveled against him by deputy Alexandre Frota, a porn actor turned politician thanks to the Bolsonarista wave that swept Brazil four years ago. Frota himself announced on Wednesday that he had made the payment.

The brawl began in 2017, when the politician took to Twitter to call the artist a “son of a bitch” and say that he “was crying because he couldn’t steal freely.” Frota was prosecuted and sentenced to compensate Buarque with 50,000 reais (9,600 dollars) for moral damages. The payment was made years later, in August 2021. But the composer decided to appeal and ask that interest be added to the total value.

Now, the justice of Rio de Janeiro has just decided that the deputy pay another 30,000 reais (5,700 dollars), which apparently would already be in the musician’s account. “Respecting the decision, I conclude this last phase and turn the page of life, success for Chico,” said Frota on Twitter shortly after depositing the money. The singer did not make any statement about it.

Speaking to Universo On Line (UOL), the actor, who in the early 2000s starred in movies like Sex, sweat and samba either Full Anal 10, assured that there is no discomfort between the two: “I adore Chico, I am a fan of his, we have played many football games together,” he said. Despite the apparent cordiality, it is not the first time that the former porn actor has been convicted of moral damages. In 2020 he was sentenced to pay another 60,000 reais (11,500 dollars) to the singer Caetano Veloso for accusing him of pedophilia, referring to the beginning of the relationship with his wife, Paula Lavigne, who was 13 years old at the time. The self-proclaimed philosopher Olavo de Carvalho, the main guru of Bolsonaroism, now deceased, was also sentenced for the same reason. Frota’s fixation with these two icons of Brazilian music is directly related to his political preferences. Buarque, in fact, is one of the most faithful supporters of former President Lula da Silva on the cultural scene.

Frota arrived at the Chamber of Deputies in 2018 boosted by his support for then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro, but a year later he expressed his disillusionment with the already president and was expelled from the PSL, the ruling party. He even came to work for the ‘impeachment’ of the president and had no qualms about shaking off the far-right patina to present bills in favor of the LGTBI community. He now boasts on his social networks of being the deputy with the most texts presented in favor of women and children with autism, and after four years in the Chamber of Deputies he is seeking a seat in the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo.

The appeals of the big names in Brazilian music for the insults they receive on the Internet have been frequent in recent years. Sometimes, discomfort is caused by the misuse of their songs. In February of this year, Buarque, Gilberto Gil and Djavan sued Bolsonaro deputy Ana Campagnolo, from the Legislative Assembly of the state of Santa Catarina, for having used her compositions to teach an “anti-feminist course.” Buarque was also quick to react when the center-right governor of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, used an image of him in a publicity piece without his consent.

The lawyer representing the composer, João Tancredo, hinted that the author is not thrilled by court battles, but he has no other choice. “People use his image or make offenses and believe that nothing is going to happen. It cannot be, that has consequences (…) Chico Buarque is not a friend of the processes, but there are times when there is no other way out, and since we defend tooth and nail the Democratic State of Law, the way is Justice, “he defended. .

