Little Nina, second daughter of Francesco Da Vinci, has finally come into the world: immense joy for grandfather Sal and the whole family

Immense joy for the Neapolitan singer and actor Sal Da Vinci. His eldest son Francesco and his wife Riccarda D’Ambrosio have in fact welcomed little Nina into their arms, their second daughter and second granddaughter of Sal. The happiness of the whole family on social networks is irrepressible.

Credit: Sal Da Vinci – Instagram

It was October 2022 when, with a very sweet post on social media, the 53-year-old Neapolitan singer shouted his joy to the world for the imminent arrival of her second grandchild.

I don’t need to add anything else. My family is expanding… with love! I will be even more Grandpa Sal. Best wishes to my son Francesco and my daughter-in-law Riccarda D’Ambrosio for this new, immense gift that life has given them! Thank you!

A few days later it was discovered that one would arrive little girlwhich yesterday finally came into the world.

To announce the birth of the baby Nina and in a certain sense it was the new great grandfather who presented it to the world. Sal Da Vinci has in fact published two photos. In one we see the little hand of her little girl, in the other there is Nina herself, with her face covered by a little heart.

“Welcome Nina, grandfather’s love“, wrote the singer accompanying the photos.

The happiness of the new parents is also immense. Francis and Richard they both posted a pink ribbon to their stories on their accounts Instagramgiving the welcome to the world to their second daughter.

Soon another nephew for Sal Da Vinci

Credit: francescodavinciofficial – Instagram

And the joys didn’t end here in Sal Da Vinci’s house. In November, therefore about a month after Francesco had announced the pregnancy of his wife Riccarda, also the other daughter of the singer has announced that she is pregnant.

Credit: annakiarasorrentino – Instagram

For Anna Chiara, an influencer who is very active on social media and who is now 24 years old, unlike her brother, it will be the first son and it will be a little boyas she and her husband Salvatore Santoro discovered in the wonderful gender reveal party.

Looking forward to becoming a mother for the first time, aunt Anna Chiara in turn welcomed her granddaughter with a sweet dedication on social media.