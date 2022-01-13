“The tumor is stable”, the happy news of the singer Tom Parker. In 2020, he discovered he had an inoperable brain glioblastoma

In 2020 Tom Parker, the lead singer of The Wanted, he had discovered a terrible diagnosis: stage four brain tumor. Doctors had given him up to 18 months to live. But the warrior fought with all his might and many wonder how he is today.

The star shared a motivational clip on her Instagram profile not long ago after learning that her terminal brain tumor is now. stable.

The 33-year-old singer announced his diagnosis of inoperable fourth stage glioblastoma multiforme in October 2020. 2022 looks like a year that rekindles every hope by Tom Parker. After the last MRI, doctors told him that his tumor is stable.

He posted a video on social media, showing himself in the hospital bed and hearing a voiceover saying: “I don’t care who’s doing better than me … I’m doing better than last year”.

Words that made his fan numbers smile and gave hope to all who are fighting one battle like hers.

During his fight against cancer, Tom Parker continued to do what he loves most, the I work with The Wanted. During the last pre-recorded show, which aired on Christmas Day, he said:

I’m just trying to be honest. I’m just happy to be back with the kids and happy to be away from home. I’m sitting here with tears in my eyes as I tell you ‘We have my brain tumor under control. We got the results of my last MRI… and I’m happy to say it’s STABLE. ‘

The tumor that hit the singer attacks the brain or spinal cord. The initial symptoms are: unbearable headache, nausea, vomiting and convulsions. Unfortunately it is very difficult to treat and it is often not possible to cure it. However, treatments can slow down the progression cancer e reduce signs and symptoms.