Levante’s words, nine months pregnant today. The singer had no plans to become a mother, but she welcomed the news

Next month the singer Levant she will become a mother for the first time. She is pregnant with her partner Pietro Palumbo and has entered the ninth month of pregnancy.

Recently, however, he confessed, during an interview, that a little girl it wasn’t in his plans at all. It happened and when he found out, he embraced the news.

I didn’t need to be a mother. Destiny answered for me, it was too late to make a different choice and I accepted it. It is an unexpectedly beautiful moment, I feel like a matryoshka. Maternity is a word that strangles me, because I always feel like a daughter. I didn’t try to become a mother, I found out late that I was pregnant, in the third month.

Levante later confessed that he thought it might be one disabling situation, however, until a few months ago he continued to jump up and down the stage.

If it had been different, I probably would have thrown myself down, I would have lived it badly. Being pregnant means that many things change and instead I have tried not to change anything around me.

The singer discovered she was pregnant on July 15, after taking a positive test. She confessed that she always imagined herself as an elderly and lonely woman, with her books and her music. But fate decided for her and wanted to do this to her great gift.

Today I tell myself that this is my life and that this novelty will not change my old life but will fill it and make it more crowded, full.

And if before it had never occurred to her to think of a child, today things have changed for Levante and the singer can’t wait to become a mother.