Without a doubt, the Band musicis reason for pride and identity for the Sinaloans and it has been a cultural contribution to the world.

It is in this context that I presented the initiative, before the Congress of the State of Sinaloaso that the July 1, date of birth in 1918, of Don Cruz Lizárraga, founder of the Band “El Recodo”be declared state day of the Sinaloense Band.

In this framework, today at 11 in the morning, in the Congress of the State of Sinaloa will be presented the book “Germán Lizárraga, The Heir” whose author is Cristian Daniel Torres Osuna and which recounts the life of the eldest son of Don Cruz Lizarraga and that, of its own accord, has become an institution to the degree that it has earned the name of the “King of the Band”.

And it is that, without a doubt, the also called drumis part of our popular culture and its dissemination and preservation is a crucial part of humanism where art and culture allow the construction of a future with hope and well-being.

I also recently had the opportunity to meet with German Lizarraga who was happy for having chosen the day of his father’s birth to be the “State Day of the Sinaloense Band”.

Thus, this tradition that was born, according to historians and music scholars, in the XIX century in Sinaloa as a Band, also called wind music, and which is currently a symbol of our identity in the world, may be commemorated on July 1 of each year.

In this way, what initially originated as a very regional and even isolated form of expression, today is a symbol of pride, a sense of belonging and even personality of us Sinaloans and is known, not only in everything Mexicobut worldwide, because there is no place in the world where there is someone from our state who does not feel nostalgic when listening to the Tambora at the same time that the great pride of being from this land of sincere and hard-working people arises.

This way, The Sinaloan Band It will be declared as intangible cultural heritage of the Sinaloans and we will be able to commemorate this beautiful music every July 1st of each year.

I’m sure the Sinaloan Band It will continue to be a source of pride, identity and satisfaction for those of us who live here because its rhythm, its distinctive chords and its particular interpretation does not make distinctions of age, gender, or economic, ideological, religious and educational situation in order to appreciate and love it.

For all this, I am very grateful to the Deputies of the State Congress having embraced this initiative that was born from the will of the people and that will allow us to continue disseminating and magnifying the great legacy of our popular culture in Mexico and the whole world.

