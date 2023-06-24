talk about humanism and politics From the sense of human love, it is reflecting on our entire environment, on our land, on the roots where we come from. Our cultural heritage, keeps the memory of the people, because it is the inheritance that our ancestors left us, and it is our connection with the past, our relationship with the present and our projection towards the future; Just as we defend the homeland, life and family, we must also defend the heritage that houses our culture, our roots and the essence of where we come from, which give us a special and unique identity of Sinaloa throughout the world.

One of those identities that make unique sinaloais the Sinaloan band or tambora, which has an antecedent in the European militarized bands that arrived in the region in the XIX century, and began to become popular with the importation of musical instruments from the old continent; Banda music is a regional Mexican genre born in the state of Sinaloa under that style.

One of the first promoters of the Sinaloan band was the singer Luis Pérez Meza who, taking advantage of his fame, organized artistic caravans with which he toured Mexico accompanied by mariachis and bands. After decades of effort, this singer managed for the first time to bring a band to the United States to accompany him to a presentation in Los Angeles, California, in September 1982 and it was about the Banda El Recodo.

La Banda El Recodo, a benchmark for the Sinaloan drum in the world, was founded in 1938 by the clarinetist Don Cruz Lizárraga, the Sinaloa band that would change the history of Mexican music, had the opportunity to record their first album at the end of 1951.

Don Cruz Lizárraga cWith his “Banda El Recodo”, he achieved and continues to achieve success in Mexico, the United States and also in Europe to date. Achieving possession was not an easy task, however, his dream that he publicly repeated “the band will be heard in all corners of the earth”, managed to crystallize it and make it come true, and with it make Sinaloa a world reference with the Sinaloan drum.

Protecting cultural heritage should not only be with respect to ancient culture but also to the current one, let us remember that culture is made up of the manifestations of a nation or region, which reveal their identity and include those of yesterday and today, In the case of Sinaloa, the band or tambora, are not only our musical representation, but the rhythm that runs through our blood, because who is not happy to hear My taste is, The willow and the palm, How much I like this ranch , the sinaloense?, among many other pieces that make us laugh, cry, enjoy and remember.

Therefore, the State Congressclaiming their obligations and powers to promote, preserve, protect and disseminate the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Sinaloa, at the initiative of the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, who is accompanied by the Parliamentary Group of Morena, we have proposed establishing the day first of July of each year, as the “State Day of the Sinaloense Band”, and with this to claim and preserve for the posterity of our land, a tradition as intangible cultural heritage of the Sinaloans.

And it is worth saying that currently one of the most representative musicians of the Sinaloan tambora is Mr. Germán Lizárraga and his band Estrellas de Sinaloa, and for this reason I agree with the statement made in the book “Germán Lizárraga, the heir, when expressing that music is one of the most beautiful gifts that life has given me, a large part of what I am and what I have is I owe to music, I couldn’t live without it”; and with this I reiterate that banda music is one of the most wonderful cultural gifts that Sinaloa has given not only to Mexico, but to the world.

We recommend you read: