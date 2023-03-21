Melissa Galindosinger and songwriter originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, claims to have been a victim of sexual abuse by Kalimbaone of the members of the musical group OV7. According to her testimony, the interpreter touched her inappropriately and proposed to have sex. Through the stories of her profile on her Instagram, the former participant of La Voz México, announced that will proceed legally against the brother of the also singer M’balia Marichal.

“I’m not afraid, if you have doubts, I am proceeding legally, I do this just so that the messages they send me are not secret and that all people feel safe to raise their voices,” he said.

Likewise, Melissa Galindo shared that After having denounced Kalimba’s alleged sexual abuse, many messages have reached his social networks from people who have also gone through a similar situationregretting that these confessions remain anonymous.

“They do not give me the accounts, they really have no idea of ​​the number of messages that have come to me these two days, telling me that they survived rape, survived harassment, survived abuse, mistreatment and did not speak out of fear, it really makes me angry that they are the survivors who are afraid. I don’t understand, the rapist shouldn’t be afraid, the harasser shouldn’t be afraid, the abuser shouldn’t be afraid, what’s wrong?”

According to the Sinaloan His bad experience with the member of OV7 would have happened three years ago, after a concert that Kalimba had in Monterrey, Nuevo León, who invited her to open the show. Several of the singer’s guests went to a club, however, she preferred to go to rest at the hotel, being accompanied by him. Supposedly, when they were in a van, the interpreter went too far.

“Suddenly I felt that something touched my vagina, that is, his hand ran up my vagina and it was like I went into shock, I closed myself off, but I didn’t say anything, maybe it was unintentional, why am I making a mess, I’m with his people, with his team, unprotected and not even in the case of making a mess”. Subsequently, she would have told him: “let’s go upstairs to a cog … quickly, nobody will find out, I’m black, how you like it.”

For his part, kalimbathrough a statement, “categorically denied the statements made against me”stating that he will demonstrate, with evidence and before the corresponding authorities, the falsity of these accusations at the hands of his legal team.

“I admire and celebrate these movements that have given women a voice, but it is very sad that they are used incorrectly, whether for revenge, to seek a benefit or to seek to evade economic and legal responsibilities. I inform public opinion that I will take legal action for the defamation of which I am being subjected, including against those who have replicated this message without safeguarding my identity and my rights.”