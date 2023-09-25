The desperation of the social fishing sector by shortage of shrimp in the estuariesis forcing them to invade deep waters, in search of the precious product. This is a security risk and the first warnings of this are already occurring in the north of Sinaloa. In the bays of Ahome, the pangueros attacked the crew of a ship which they boarded to force the capital to retreat to deeper areas. The incident occurred in the Las Lajitas area, where Deep sea fishermen and coastal fishermen compete for shrimp.

In the The same situation could occur in the central area of ​​Sinaloa. The riverside residents are entering deeper and deeper areas because in the estuaries the product has practically disappeared.

While In the sea there is a dangerous dispute over shrimp and in the countryside there is more desperation every day due to the scarcity of water for irrigation, Government officials seem to be more busy addressing their political-electoral interests. You just have to look at the number of politicians who attended the meeting called by the coordinator of the 4T defense committees, Claudia Sheinbaum. Everyone seemed to be there, starting with the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, who went to the Culiacán international airport to receive Morena’s virtual candidate. Mayor Juan de Dios Gámez Mendivil was also there. The state and municipal governments suspended their agendas.

The signing of electoral political agreements made by Claudia Sheinbaum The weekend in the capital of Sinaloa will largely define how the electoral contest will be conducted during 2024 in Sinaloa. Politicians who have extensive experience in political competition and a well-worked heritage of social support joined their electoral project. The three-time former mayor of Mazatlán, ex-panist Alejandro Higuera Osuna, signed the agreement with Morena’s virtual candidate. The same was done by former PRI member Fernando Pucheta Sánchez and other actors at the same level, many of them with proven ability to mobilize citizens to the polls.

Attention attention. The state leadership of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is already requesting volunteers to help deputies Cinthia Valenzuela, Connie Zazueta and Ricardo Madrid vacate the offices of the PRI parliamentary group. And the same president of the tricolor party in Sinaloa, Paola Gárate, gives these three legislators a period of a few days to remove the spaces assigned to their bench, so they are already on notice. By the way, these three deputies in question, before their expulsion process from the ranks of the PRI ended, joined the project of Claudia Sheinbaum, coordinator of the Defense Committees of the Fourth Transformation, who will be Morena’s candidate for the Presidency. of Mexico in the 2024 elections. Could it be that the Morenoist deputies are going to make a splash in their offices in Madrid, Valenzuela and Zazueta?

In case you missed it: