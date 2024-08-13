New twist in the case of the murder of Hector Melesio Cuen. The state prosecutor’s office has released a video showing the moment when the politician, former rector of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, was shot at a gas station in Culiacan, the state capital, on July 25, the night of the murder. The images show two men on a motorcycle approaching the van in which the victim was traveling, according to the testimony of his companion, the main witness for the Public Prosecutor’s Office. According to this version, which remains the main line of investigation for the authorities, the men tried to steal the vehicle around ten at night. The interaction between Cuen and his attackers lasted just a few seconds, before the driver started the car and the gunmen fled. The new elements provided by the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office were presented two days after Ismael El Mayo Zambada, founder and drug lord of drug lords of the Sinaloa Cartel, stated in a letter that Cuén had been murdered shortly after eleven in the morning in Huertos del Pedregal, a luxurious events center, where he had been summoned to a meeting with the drug lord and Governor Rubén Rocha Moya.

The images of the attack have fueled the controversy following the murder of Cuén, which took place on the same day that Zambada and Guzmán López, El Chapo’s son, were arrested in the United States. Hours after El Mayo’s lawyer released his client’s statement, the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Saturday that the attempted theft of the truck was the most convincing theory regarding the murder, “without ruling out any other that may arise in the course of the investigation.” This version is based on the testimony of Fausto Corrales Rodríguez, the man who was driving the vehicle at the time of the attack.

“Two young men, both male, on a motorcycle, approached and one of them approached the window on the passenger side carrying a firearm, the window where the victim was; that said subject told them to get out of the vehicle and that the victim refused to be let out and began to struggle with the subject who wanted to steal the truck,” reads one of the authorities’ statements. Corrales added that Cuén was going to meet with some “lawyers” at the Condado de San Francisco country club, but that the people cited did not show up.

The video, however, does not clearly show the struggle or the shots, but it seems to indicate that there was a direct attack on the victim. It is also not possible to distinguish who was on board the truck. One of the employees who was serving at the gas station is stunned after the event. The images, captured by one of the gas station’s security cameras, capture the alleged attack at 9:57 p.m., the first piece of information that contradicts El Mayo’s story. State prosecutor Sara Bruna Quiñonez said that Cuén’s time of death was 11:13 p.m., according to the autopsy. Medical studies indicate that he would have received the bullet impacts within a period of two or three hours before, although she said that the results are not always precise. These data also do not match Zambada’s timeline. According to the authorities’ main hypothesis, Cuén was taken to a clinic after being shot. Quiñonez said it was not clear whether he arrived at the hospital alive or dead. “We assume that he arrived dead,” he said.

Doctors tried to revive him and, seeing that he had no vital signs, declared him dead, according to testimonies gathered by the Attorney General’s Office. The ministerial authorities said they would provide all the information gathered in the investigation file to the Attorney General’s Office, which announced last Sunday that it would take over the case. Quiñonez also referred to the controversy surrounding Rosario Heras, a commander of the state Investigative Police, who Zambada said was part of his escort on the day of the alleged meeting. The prosecutor said she was unaware that the agent had ties to organized crime, as the capo claimed.

“I know that the official version given by the authorities of the State of Sinaloa is that Hector Cuen was shot on the night of July 25 at a gas station by two men who wanted to steal his truck,” reads the statement from the drug lord. “That is not what happened. They killed him at the same time and in the same place where they kidnapped me,” said Zambada, who claimed that he was ambushed by Guzman Lopez and his men to be handed over to the United States. El Mayo’s version has put the spotlight on Governor Rocha, Cuen’s political rival, who has distanced himself from the alleged meeting and said that he was not in Sinaloa at the time of the events, but in Los Angeles. The murdered politician had been elected as a federal deputy for the Institutional Revolutionary Party in the elections last June.

The state prosecutor’s office said it would investigate the statements made by Zambada, founder and top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, and would ask witnesses to corroborate his version. Among those interviewed were Corrales Rodríguez and the gas station staff, who confirmed that the shooting took place. The FGR, which is also investigating the hours before the arrest of both drug lords near the border city of El Paso, will be the agency responsible for clarifying what happened.

