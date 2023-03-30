Ostracism

Something very bad must be happening inside of the State Congress, where not only up to 24 checks disappear of the administrative offices of the 64th legislature, but the head of these, Refugio Álvarez, refuses to report on the case. Yesterday he denied information to the EL DEBATE reporter, which increases the “suspicion” surrounding the case.

Armored

When they were holding him responsible for psychosis due to the water problem in Choixthe owner of the Coepriss, Randy G. Ross, revealed the laboratory result: the vital liquid came out positive for coliforms and that the water had an absence of free residual chlorine. Therefore, it justifies the health alert that was issued. Thus, he shields himself from the “grid” that he brought against.

All quiet

Very active in his social networks is the former mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, sharing music videos of bands from Mazatlan groups, congratulating their news and cultural activities in the port, showing that he is calm, waiting for the next hearing to be held next April in the courts of Culiacán.

Forewarned

before the arrival imminent drought in the municipality of Sinaloa, The manager of Jumapas revealed that they will have three more deep wells this year, which were located at points where the drought hits them the most. Guadalupe Castro recognized that they wanted to have six wells, but only half were built. In the areas where the others would do there were no conditions.

Hackers vs. Ambrocio

The fact that The cell number recovery issue has not yet been resolved, after it has been a victim of hackers, it is the local deputy Ambrocio Chávez Chávez. He had to alert the population with whom he has had contact that his telephone number has been misused because they have been asking for large sums of money in his name.

