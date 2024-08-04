A negotiated surrender, a deception or a kidnapping by his former partners. These are the three main hypotheses that have emerged after the fall of Ismael The May Zambada, one of the most feared and powerful drug traffickers in the world. Certainties about his mysterious arrest have faded in recent days and questions are also multiplying about the consequences of the arrest and its implications for the leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel. “We all know that these are groups that have been dedicated to illegal activities for years, they are the most famous in the country, so to speak, and yet even when it is a delicate matter there has been no confrontation between groups,” declared President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Friday. A dispute over succession, rearrangements and splits in the structure of the criminal organization, and the reaction of rival groups such as the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel remain a latent possibility and have put the population of the northwest of the country on alert, where the men of El Mayo and El Chapo have their strongholds.

“What one would expect is that when the great leader of one of the factions falls, the rest will try to take advantage,” says Laura Atuesta, professor at the Center for Research in Economic Teaching and coordinator of the Drug Policy Program. That is the central hypothesis that hovers over all the analyses. Something that, in any case, seems not to have happened yet. David Saucedo, a security analyst, has three violent scenarios in mind after Zambada’s ouster: a war of succession between the faction led by El Mayo and the group led by Los Chapitos, the four heirs of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán; a dispute for leadership limited to cells linked to Zambada, and a confrontation with the Jalisco Cartel, in an attempt to take advantage of the weakness of their enemies.

The calculations also include the arrests of Ovidio Guzmán in 2019 and 2023, the first chapito in the custody of the US authorities, which were responded to with attacks by the cartel and an open confrontation with the authorities in Sinaloa, which left episodes such as the so-called Culiacanazo. There is also the precedent of the violent divorce between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Beltrán Leyva Cartel, which caused bloodshed at the beginning of the war against drugs, during the Felipe Calderón administration. “So far, in the states and municipalities of El Mayo’s empire, there have been no narco-blockades, attacks against the civilian population or acts of narco-terrorism,” Saucedo clarifies.

Since Zambada was arrested last Thursday along with Joaquín Guzmán López at a rural airport in New Mexico, the arrival of some 400 elements of the National Defense Secretariat to Sinaloa has been recorded, according to the weekly RiodoceOther media have reported the presence of around 3,400 troops in the state. López Obrador confirmed this week that preventive deployment has been reinforced, but he has not given a number of agents or soldiers deployed. That is one of the factors attributed to the fact that an alleged revenge has not materialized.

Another deterrent has been showing weakness in the face of the Jalisco Cartel, still perceived as a common enemy of Los Mayos and Chapitos, says Mike Vigil, a former DEA agent. “It could result in a bloodbath because there are many who can take control in the cartel,” he warns. The anti-drug agency has identified two other factions under the Sinaloa Cartel umbrella: the men who answer to Rafael Caro Quintero and those who are loyal to Aureliano Guano Guzmán, El Chapo’s brother. The anti-narcotics force said months ago that tensions between groups linked to Zambada and Los Chapitos had increased, an open secret fueled by the ambition of El Chapo’s sons, who took over the leadership after their father’s extradition in 2017.

Ovidio and Joaquín Guzmán are already in the hands of the United States, but Vigil says they did not have as much power as their other two brothers, Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán, who remain at large and have a reputation for being more ambitious and impulsive. These personality traits have been used to argue that El Mayo did not suspect Joaquín Guzmán, his godson, when he allegedly set a trap for him to board the plane. Zambada’s lawyer speaks directly of a betrayal and a kidnapping at the hands of El Chapo’s son. The debate over the theories surrounding the arrest is relevant because of its possible implications and the messages it sends to the cartel. “That is why the governments of the United States and possibly Mexico do not want to give many details,” says the former DEA agent.

Much more is known about Los Chapitos than about El Mayo’s sons. A widely held version is that Zambada had been thinking for years about handing over control of his group to Vicente Zambada Niebla, his son. Vicentillo He was arrested in Mexico City in 2009 and extradited a year later to the United States, where he cooperated with authorities and was released after being a key witness in El Chapo’s 2018 trial. After Vicente Zambada left the criminal life, his father set his sights on Ismael Zambada Sicairos (or Siqueiros), alias Skinny Mayitoand Ismael Zambada Imperial, Fat Mayito.

U.S. court records detail that El Mayo worked for years to groom his offspring. Mayito Gordo was arrested in 2014 in Culiacán, extradited in 2019, and sentenced to nine years in California in 2021 after pleading guilty to several drug trafficking offenses. Zambada Imperial was released in July 2022 and deported to Mexico, apparently because his sentence considered the years he had already served in Mexico.

Mayito Flaco is on the DEA’s list of most wanted fugitives and has been under the United States’ scrutiny for years, but remains active. “Unlike Los Chapitos, El Mayo has tried to ensure that his children do not have a life of violence.” influencersthat they keep a low profile, that they stay away from scandals,” Saucedo says. “He trained them from the base, they were originally drug dealers and they rose in the organization based on their merits and, of course, the support of their father,” adds the specialist. Serafín Zambada Ortiz, the youngest, seems to be one step below in the hierarchy.

The main Mexican cartels base their top structures on family relationships, including his son-in-law Juan Carlos Félix, married to Teresita Zambada. There is also talk that his nephews may step forward. José Luis González Meza, who has presented himself as the Guzmán family’s lawyer for years, came out this week to put to rest rumors of an alleged betrayal and assured that it had been a voluntary surrender. The first thing he declared in a brief statement was that the relationship between both families has been “impeccable,” “to the point that there are cronyisms and marriages” between them. The flip side is what El Mayo’s men might think and how they might react to the possibility that their boss turned himself in and that sing or collaborate in the United States.

Los Chapitos have grown up in their father’s shadow, as have Los Mayitos. Their leadership styles and success have often been compared to the old days. Vigil, for example, doubts that Zambada’s heirs can maintain control of the organization and fill those shoes. “Most likely Mayito Flaco will take over, he was the one who was stronger,” he asserts.

In this discussion, the hypothesis has grown that El Mayo, whose health is reported to be deteriorating, planned a succession plan that has cushioned the blow of his fall in his operational structure. “If this had happened a year ago, I would say that it would have meant a drastic change in the geopolitics of drug trafficking in Mexico, but since a year ago Zambada began to delegate several tasks to his sons, I think he considered the possibility of retiring for his health or turning himself in,” says Saucedo.

The Lantia consultancy firm, led by analyst Eduardo Guerrero, says that Los Mayitos and Los Chapitos share a presence in Sinaloa, Durango, Sonora and Baja California. Zambada’s gang is spread out separately in Zacatecas, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro and Michoacán, while El Chapo’s sons have Mexico City and Quintana Roo as other areas of influence, according to this diagnosis, considered one of the most precise.

“El Mayo’s criminal governance is much stronger than that of Los Chapitos,” says Atuesta. “Durango is an impressive example, where they have a state of peace and obedience that, as I understand it, is attributed to Zambada,” she adds. The specialist has been mapping the territorial evolution of criminal groups for more than 15 years, from the first years of the war on drugs until 2022, and says that attention must be paid to transitional regions such as Zacatecas.

“Zacatecas became this war zone to protect the golden triangle,” the specialist mentions as a hypothesis. The northwest corridor, where there have already been fractures (as in the case of Sonora) and fights over routes to border cities, are areas of interest due to an internal struggle within the Sinaloa Cartel, adds Vigil. If Lantia’s diagnosis is confirmed, other hot spots could be in Jalisco and El Bajío, territories in dispute with the Jalisco Cartel.

The specialist also points out that attention must be paid to the reactions of the cartel’s armed branches, as in the case of Gente Nueva, linked to the Sinaloa structure in Chihuahua. The judicial case in Texas, where El Mayo remains detained, delves into the relationships that Zambada and El Chapo forged to support these partners with weapons, drugs and money to fight against the Juárez Cartel. Atuesta fears that the story seen with the Gulf Cartel, which was replaced by Los Zetas, its former hitmen, could be repeated. Given an apparent lack of leadership and the notion of internal disorder, another possibility is that “these groups make the decision to fragment or separate and that generates more violence,” she comments.

Saucedo lists five warning factors that may indicate changes and rearrangements in Mexico’s criminal geography after the arrest. The first are acts of narcoterrorism against the civilian population in visible places, where the attacks are often carried out to leave messages, such as shopping malls, restaurants or public roads. The second are attacks on high-level police chiefs, because when a cartel invades a territory it tries to bribe agents and officials, and kills them when they do not yield to pressure. The third are murders of journalists who cover drug trafficking or who lend themselves to spreading narratives favorable to the different criminal groups. The fourth are the movements of the security forces and the deployment of elements to reinforce certain areas. Finally, the actions taken by US agencies such as the DEA in Mexico: “when DEA agents arrive, everyone finds out.”

A possible response from the cartel also has repercussions in the political and diplomatic arena, with a change of government in Mexico and presidential elections in the United States looming next November. The paradox is that the shared notion of many specialists is that Zambada’s fall will have no impact on drug flows to the United States. The head fell, but the cartel structures prevail.

However, the arrest could affect security in Mexico, a country that has paid for its crusade against drugs with hundreds of thousands of deaths. Across the border, tens of thousands die each year from overdoses, a phenomenon often reduced to the forces of supply and demand for narcotics. This week, López Obrador called on the criminal groups involved to exercise restraint. “I urge everyone to act responsibly,” he said.

