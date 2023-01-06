The three tenors go out of tune at the same time, and the windows of the economic building shake, although they do not break. If there is, nobody expects a deep or long recession in the great powers, labor markets are progressing adequately, and a de-escalation of inflation is taken for granted, but the idea that the United States, Europe and China could fail together is enough to cause concern. , and that is precisely the scenario of which the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns: its managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, stated in an interview with the American chain CBS that a “simultaneous slowdown” of growth is taking place in the three blocs , and calculates that a third of the planet will enter a recession in 2023.

British economist Charles Goodhart, a senior Bank of England official for nearly two decades, is not optimistic about the outcome of any parallel weakening. “If it occurs, it would have significant spillover effects on the rest of the world, which would also grow more slowly, suffer more unemployment, and have lower income and consumption. In short, more unhappiness.” The former professor at the London School of Economics finds different roots for the slowdown. “In China it is the mismanagement of the covid epidemic; in the US it has been the consequence of excessive fiscal and monetary expansion; and in the EU it comes from shock supply caused by the war in Ukraine”, he sums up.

The starting points are different. The United States suffers the most aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, but is close to full employment -3.7% unemployment-, benefits from exporting gas and oil in an environment of high energy prices, and has reduced its inflation from 9.1% in June to 7.1% in December. In Europe, almost everything revolves around the war that Putin has unleashed at its doors and its energy dependence, while in China the agenda is marked by the virus and its controversial way of fighting it, which could place its growth in 2022 —still to be known—at rates equal to or below the global average for the first time in the last 40 years.

Roland Gillet, professor of Financial Economics at the Sorbonne University in Paris and at the Free University of Brussels, summarizes the situation of each power in one word. China is awarded uncertainty, because in it two opposing forces collide: a tsunami of infections in the face of an economy that has finally been stripped of the corset of automatic confinements when Beijing abandons its restrictive zero covid policy. In his favor, he believes that the advantageous oil supply deals – with significant discounts – that he has reached with Russia, after losing Moscow to its Western clients, also play a role. And inflation that has remained contained, at 1.6% in November.

For the other two, their diagnosis is the opposite: Europe is the fragile one, and the US is the one that resists the best. “Every day that passes, Europe becomes poorer compared to the US, because they produce their own energy. All the savings dammed up by Europeans during the health crisis, which should have been spent in restaurants and shops, is being used to pay for heating or fuel, and that money goes abroad, it does not serve the growth of Europe, something that does not happen in the US Uh,” he laments. One piece of data serves to illustrate the cut that some US companies are getting: it is expected that only the oil companies Exxon and Chevron will add a joint profit of around 100,000 million dollars in 2022.

Lorenzo Codogno, former Italian Treasury Secretary, does not rule out an improvement in activity in China due to the reopening of its economy, although with the risks of new waves of confinements or the emergence of unknown variants still present. But he remains cautiously optimistic about the evolution of the great powers in 2023. “The good news is that, barring a new shock, it is unlikely that, if any, the recession will be very pronounced and long-lasting. There is a lot of resilience in the system, public and private investments, accumulation of private savings, the recovery not yet exhausted in the demand for services or the resistance of the labor market ”, he lists.

real estate risk

The headline of a simultaneous slowdown hides other nuances. It is true that the explosion of infections in the Asian giant after leaving behind its zero covid policy has the potential to collapse its health system and seize part of the productive machinery of the world’s great factory, which has already resulted in sharp falls of the price of oil, which discounts a lower Chinese demand, but Ignacio de la Torre, chief economist at Arcano Research, recalls that the main forecasts still point to a robust increase in its GDP. “Not everything Georgieva says has to be coherent. In fact, the market is betting on greater Chinese growth in 2023, which would go from 3% to 5% ”, he maintains. For example, the predictions of US banks Morgan Stanley —which has raised its forecast for China in 2023 from 5% to 5.4%— or JP Morgan —from 4% to 4.3%— are heading in this direction.

That is not an obstacle for De la Torre to perceive the greatest risks in China. “In it the three requirements that can generate a crisis come together: too much past optimism —especially real estate—, excessive leverage, and illiquidity —too many assets in illiquid real estate—”, he warns. The crisis of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande was the most publicized notice, but the price correction in the sector is already profound. “The crisis has already exploded. It is very reminiscent of the situation in Spain in 2008, when people continued to deny the greatest, starting with the economic vice president, ”says De la Torre, who adds to this cocktail a worrying health situation due to the lesser efficacy of Chinese vaccines, the high percentage of elderly people who have not received booster doses and the lower care capacity of their hospitals and health centers. His analysis is kinder to Europe and the US “In the second semester, inflation will grow less than wages in the West, and consumption will be reactivated, and therefore growth. The West does not present systemic risks like those pointed out in China”.

THE COUNTRY of the morning Wake up with the analysis of the day by Berna González Harbor RECEIVE IT