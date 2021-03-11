It has been almost seven years since The sims 4 was originally released and while there has been no trailer or release date announcement, fans are already thinking about when a new installment will be available to them. In that sense, it has now been known that The Sims 5 would have online mode. At least that drops one job offer at Electronic Arts which, unsurprisingly, has the most loyal users of the life simulator concerned. So has made known the DualShockers portal, which talks specifically about this job offer that would give clues about the next game in the franchise.

Based on this information, EA is looking for “software engineers who are capable of massively developing reliable and scalable web services that will admit millions of players, as well as other responsibilities during the development of the game ”. If this job title finally refers to The Sims 5 there seems to be little doubt about Maxis and Electronic Arts’s intention to add a multiplayer component to the traditional formula. In fact, the list of works continues in this line and delves into other modalities that could be present in The sims 5.

What we know so far about The Sims 5

And it is that the engineer who is chosen to join the team must also be able to “creatively combine the best security practices and original techniques to keep user data safe and avoid the traps”, Which would imply a competitive factor within this online mode. The reactions of the fans have not been long in coming: “Listen to your community”, “no”, “this is The Sims, not FIFA” or “if The Sims 5 has online I will not buy it” were some of the first responses of users to this rumor. How much truth will there be in it? We will have to wait to find out.