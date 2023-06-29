According to a job posting posted by Electronic Arts, The Sims 5 it will be a game free to play. More than a real novelty, it is a confirmation, considering that even the fourth chapter now uses the same economic model, moreover with some success, after years of selling at a premium price.

The detail was noticed by the community that gravitates around the Sims series by reading the announcement relating to the search for a “Chief for the monetization and the internal store of Project Rene”, the latter being the working name of The Sims 5. In the text it is stated that whoever is selected will be in charge of the free-to-play monetization practices.

Basically, the role will require managing the internal store, which will contain free and paid content, managing user purchases by studying their paths and data: “maximizing player value, optimizing player spending patterns and minimizing player churn players.” We translate: it will have to ensure that players are encouraged to spend more by profiling their behavior, while preventing them from abandoning the game.

Furthermore who will be selected will have to decide i prices of all content, creating an ideal structure that maximizes profits. He will also need to provide guidance to the development team on in-game content needs to meet player demand.

It is not surprising that Electronic Arts wants to focus on the free-to-play model with The Sims 5, considering the longevity of the fourth chapter and the revenues it is making with Apex Legends, another free-to-play of a completely different genre.