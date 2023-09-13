The Sims is certainly one of the most iconic sagas ever produced by EA. After experimenting with the free-to-play formula with the fourth chapter, it seems that too The Sims 5 can follow this path.

On the official YouTube channel of the series, a video has been published that updates on the development of The Sims 5, currently with the code name “Project Rene”, during the video we hear one of the developers report that the title could reach players via “free download”.

Even if we don’t know much about this title at the moment, EA wants one thing to be clear to everyone: even after the release of The Sims 5, the software House support will continue for The Sims 4 in a parallel manner.

The Sims series, although it can be considered a niche gameplay, has attracted, chapter by chapter, millions of players thanks to the originality of the situations that we can create in this real “relationship management”.

After several years since the release of The Sims 4, first on PC and subsequently on consoles, the developers have decided to transform it into a free-to-play: the experiment was a success and led even more players to become passionate about the series.

At the moment there is no information regarding the time or release date of The Sims 5.