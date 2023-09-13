Confirming the rumors of recent months, Electronic Arts and Maxis have revealed that The Sims 5currently in development under the code name Project Rene, will be a free game, sort of “free to download”.

Basically it means that anyone will be able to download the game without having to pay anything or take out any subscription, however clearly there will be some included in-game purchases optional that will allow the company to monetize.

Maxis also added that there will not be an energy systema very common (and often little appreciated) mechanic in free-to-play titles, which, in simple terms, limits the number of activities the player can carry out daily unless he reaches for his wallet.

“We intend for Project Rene to be free to download, and that means that when it’s ready and fully open to our players, you’ll be able to join, play and explore without a subscription, no core game purchases or energy system,” said Lyndsay Pearson, VP of franchise creative at Maxis, in a behind-the-scenes video. “We want to make it easy for you to invite or join a friend, and that means extending an open invitation to everyone to play.”

“In addition to regular updates to the main game, we will sell content and packages, but we want to change the mix a bit,” he added. “I’ll give you a theoretical example. In The Sims 4, the only way to experience weather changes was to purchase seasons. Now, in Project Rene, we could introduce basic weather to the main game, free for everyone. And then a package you purchase might be focused on winter sports and include activities like ice dancing or a snowman-building competition.”