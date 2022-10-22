The playstest of The Sims 5code name Project Renewill start in a few days, even from October 25, 2022according to the sources of the well-known insider Tom Henderson, who say that EA is sending the first invitations to players enrolled in its playtesting program,

The development of The Sims 5 is still far from its conclusion, but the works are apparently advanced enough to make a first phase of playtest possible, thanks to which the developers will be able to collect valuable feedback on the game and possibly correct the shot on the less elements. succeeded. In particular, the test should focus on the new tool for customizing objects, theWorkshopaccording to the email shared on the InsiderGaming pages.

“This playtest will mainly focus on our new object customization tool, currently called” Workshop “. This tool is intended to help you customize objects to decorate an apartment. We encourage you to share your creations and download what they have made other players. And to experience everything this playtest has to offer, remember that you can play with your friends! “, reads the email.

The Sims 4

“Please note that this first experience is only part of what Project Rene will become. We invite you to join sessions with your friends and / or participate in the private Discord playtest (invite to follow) to find new friends to play with. As a trusted member of Community Playtesting, you can invite up to 3 friends to join this playtest. More information and instructions are included in the registration form. ”

If you are interested you can sign up for EA’s playtesting program at this address.

Project Rene was introduced a few days ago by the developers of Maxis, who called it “the next generation of The Sims and a creative platform”. The goal is to “re-imagine The Sims with even more play possibilities, new tools to encourage creativity and the ability to tell meaningful stories. With Project Rene, players will have the ability to play alone or collaborate with others and will be able to play the title in question across various supported devices. ” If you want to know more, we recommend reading our special dedicated to The Sims 5.